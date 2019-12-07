Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 22-Dec. 5, 2019

Nov. 22

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace High School faculty reported that a student might have a firearm on campus after he posted a video with a gun on Instagram. After searching the boy’s possessions, police did not report finding a gun, but requested that the case be forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor’s office.

4400 block 222nd Street Southwest: A woman reported she was the victim of fraud after she was contacted by a collection agency for checks written to Lowes for $1,2350.38 and $5,663.73. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office had previously investigated the incident and they had two suspects — the victim’s brother and his girlfriend, who are both drug users.

Nov. 23

23600 block 49th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were arguing about relationship issues. Nothing physical was reported to have occurred.

Nov. 24

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for driving with a suspended license led to a woman being arrested for a vehicle prowling warrant.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Northern Lights Apartments after a man was reported to have been yelling at a woman during a party. During the incident, the man began arguing with other people and became physically confrontational. The man was reported to have left before police arrived.

56th Street Southwest/220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop after she failed to yield at an intersection. She was also reported to have a suspended driver’s license.

Nov. 25

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a man being cited for driving without a driver’s license.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle was prowled in October while it was parked in his driveway and his son’s electronics were stolen from the trunk. According to the man, the vehicle’s doors were left unlocked. The man said he waited a month to report the incident, because he was sick.

5100 block 217th Street Southwest: A man reported that an Amazon package containing an electronic dog and a coffee maker was stolen from the front of his residence.

Nov. 26

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for third-degree assault after police responded to a domestic disturbance between her and her boyfriend. When police arrived, the woman was reportedly hostile and refused to cooperate with police. Both were reported to have cuts on their faces and other signs of physical assault. Both declined medical attention and would not elaborate on how they got their injuries. Due to a lack of physical evidence and cooperation from both parties, police did not have enough probable cause to charge either with assault.

Nov. 27

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her adult son. According to the woman, the two argued because he pawned her television and has a drug problem.

44th Avenue West/229th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop near QFC for a DUI warrant out of Mukilteo.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that she was being harassed by an ex-boyfriend. According to the woman, he threatened to shoot the father of her children and was texting her frequently. She said the threats should be taken serious because he owns multiple guns.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A man said his vehicle was prowled while it was parked in his driveway. He did not report anything stolen.

21200 block 52nd Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from 7-Eleven after he was harassing customers and spitting at them.

Nov. 28

6200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man said he was the victim of a hit-and-run collision after his vehicle was rear ended. According to the man, he was stopping at an intersection when a vehicle failed to stop behind him and struck his vehicle, leaving a 2-inch long thin dent on the bumper cap.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault after a woman reported her boyfriend hit her and left the scene. According to police, the couple have been involved in previous domestic disturbances. The woman had two cuts below her right eye and a scratch on the back of her hand. During the investigation, she said her boyfriend gets “evil” when he drinks and that he had been drinking. After speaking with the woman, police reported having probable cause to charge the boyfriend with fourth-degree assault.

Nov. 29

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a vehicle collision at Jackson Shell gas station. During the investigation, one of the involved drivers admitted to having smoking marijuana some time before driving.

Nov. 30

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Two men were trespassed from Safeway after they involved in a dispute in the store’s parking lot. The two men were arguing over who would fix a woman’s RV. The woman also reported having a no-contact order against one of the men.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report she was the victim of fraud. According to the woman, she answered an ad on Craigslist to rent a house in Everett. She reported paying a $715 deposit. Later, she said she became suspicious and requested a refund, but never received it.

Dec. 1

23300 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his mother who were arguing.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license and multiple felony warrants, including escaping community custody, forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle and other drug-related charges. During the stop, the man said he was having a heart attack and lied about his name. After he was medically cleared for booking, the man attempted to escape police custody in the hospital but was apprehended and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

236th Street Southwest/Cedar Way: A woman was arrested for multiple warrants following a traffic stop.

22700 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a civil dispute between a man and his neighbor over property lines after a site survey.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious package was reported to have been found at Quartz Creek Apartments. It contained costume jewelry and a stamp collection.

23800 block 59th Place West: Police followed up on a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Nov. 30. The unknown suspect vehicle was reported to have struck two parked, unoccupied vehicles in a residential neighborhood and causing damage to both.

Dec. 2

4100 block 235th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was stolen between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 while it was parked near the apartment complex where he lives.

Dec. 3

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man and woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that the woman’s vehicle had been prowled. According to the man, three handicapped placards, insurance and registration papers, two GPS devices and two garage door openers were stolen. No damage was reported to the vehicle to gain entry.

Dec. 4

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested at the Mountlake Terrace Library for trespassing and multiple misdemeanor warrants.

I-5 North/220th Street Southwest: A fuel spill on the exit ramp of Interstate 5 North onto 220th Street Southwest led to a collision after a vehicle slid through the intersection and hit the concrete barrier. The collision caused damage to the front of the vehicle and the driver was treated for a head injury. The fuel was being carried by a Timeline Logistics truck.

23000 block 54th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fraud report after a woman told police she was the victim of a phone scam. According to the woman, she paid $499.99 for malware protection over the phone. Later, she said that the “company” wanted to refund her money because they were going out of business. She said that when she entered $499.99 in the website for her refund, the amount changed to $4,000 and a man she spoke to, who allegedly worked for the company, said the mistake was her fault. To correct the mistake, he told her she needed to send her two Macy’s gift cards for $1,500.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Urban Coffee after a man said his cell phone was stolen by another man in the restaurant.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a suspicious incident at QFC after store employees said two men were concealing items. One man denied stealing anything, but the other was reported to have stolen more than $500 in merchandise. He was cited and trespassed from the store.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that his vehicle had been damaged by a known suspect. There was damage to the passenger side door panels as if they had been kicked. He told police that he believed it was someone who had previously vandalized his car with bumper stickers.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace Elementary School staff reported finding a note written by a student threatening to shoot up the school. However, after investigating, police said they did not think the threat was credible. The school’s faculty was informed of the incident.

Dec. 5

21200 block 52nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested near 7-Eleven for a misdemeanor warrant for third-degree theft out of Edmonds. During the incident, the man was also charged with obstruction after he refused to tell police his name and attempted to leave the scene. Police also reported finding drug paraphernalia and a small amount of heroin in his possession.

4600 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman reported the mother of her grandson would not leave her residence. She told police the mother was not allowed to be around her grandson while she is on narcotics.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton