Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 22-28, 2023

Nov. 22

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: An officer who stopped a vehicle for traffic violations determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance where a subject had kicked a door open. The subject was located and arrested for malicious mischief and booked into jail.

21600 block of 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. The registered owner was contacted and arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: Officers assisted a person in crisis.

22700 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle was found at a stop sign with its headlights and brake lights on and not running. Officers determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

23300 block of 66th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

Nov. 23

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: An officer responding to a barking dog complaint was not able to contact the dog’s owner. The case was forwarded to animal control.

18200 block of 36th Avenue West: MLTPD assisted Lynnwood PD with the search of a domestic violence suspect.

22300 block of 51st Avenue West: Police responding to a domestic assault and protection order violation located and arrested the suspect.

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a report of a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was vandalized with the front brake line cut.

22000 block of 66th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

23300 block of Lakeview Drive: The back window of a vehicle was broken out.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported.

4500 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle. The registered owner was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.

Nov. 24

22800 block of 44th Avenue Wes: A subject stole several items from Gamestop and fled the store in a black BMW.

4600 block of 223rd Place Southwest: A person was reported missing but was located a short time later.

23300 block of Cedar Way: Police responded to a dispute between neighbors.

22300 block of 51st Avenue West: Police arrested a suspect for a domestic violence protection order violation. The suspect was booked into jail.

22000 block of 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary in progress at Rainier Cannabis. A vehicle had driven into the door of the store to attempt to make an entry point. When officers arrived, two suspect vehicles were seen fleeing the scene. The suspect vehicles were not pursued due to current pursuit laws. The vehicle that was used to ram the building was left at the scene. It was later found to be stolen.

Nov. 25

4600 block of 223rd Place Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a person in crisis and provided the subject with resources.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard. A man told police a woman he had solicited for sex had assaulted him. Through the investigation it was revealed the man was not assaulted. He was cited for soliciting a prostitute.

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stopped in the lane of travel at 64th Avenue West. Officers located a subject passed out in the driver’s seat and determined the subject was impaired. The subject was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

Nov. 26

24000 block of 56th Avenue West: Officers responding to a disturbance determined a domestic assault had occurred. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23200 block of 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

23500 block of 58th Avenue West: Police found a vehicle with its engine running and the driver passed out at the wheel. Officers determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

5600 block of 232nd Street Southwest: An unknown subject broke into DD Meats and stole a safe and gumball machine.

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Nov. 27

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Police responding to a domestic assault arrested the suspect, who was then booked into jail.

5400 block of 240th Street Southwest: Police provided a court order service.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

24300 block of 56th Avenue West: A hit and run occurred.

22100 block of 56th Avenue West: Vandalism was reported to building.

6100 block of 219th Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of an unwanted subject trespassed the person from the property.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Nov. 28

21600 block of 66th Avenue West: A woman stated she was assaulted by her fiancé. Officers contacted the male suspect and found probable cause to arrest him for fourth-degree domestic violence assault. When officers attempted to arrest him, he fled and was not located. Charges for the assault were forwarded to the courts.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A mailbox was vandalized.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol located an occupied stolen vehicle at the 4300 block of

212th Street Southwest. The vehicle fled the area before the officer was able to attempt contact.