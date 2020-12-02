Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 20-29, 2020

Nov. 20

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was trespassed from 7-Eleven for reportedly stealing a bottle of water and a soda.

Nov. 21

23900 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft reported at I.L. Gross Structural Engineers. According to an employee, unknown subject(s) pried open the office door and stole three computer monitors, a television, a computer monitor, other electronics and petty cash. Food from a fridge in the office had also reportedly been eaten.

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Mike’s Plumbing after one of the company’s box vans was broken into overnight. According to video surveillance footage, the male suspect smashed the driver’s-side window to gain entry and stealing multiple power tools. Police were also able to make out the license plate on the vehicle into which the suspect was seen loading the stolen items. The man was also seen on the footage prowling another vehicle.

Nov. 22

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported the catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen from her vehicle.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her wallet was stolen after she was verbally accosted by a man in the Safeway parking lot on Nov. 17. According to the woman, she was getting into her vehicle when a man came up behind her, shouting racial slurs at her and acting hostile. Police said the man may have been homeless based on his description. Later, the woman said she realized her wallet was missing and she was unable to find after returning to the parking lot. Prior to contacting police, she said she received notifications from her bank about unauthorized charges made to her card at Safeway and TJ Max in Edmonds.

Nov. 23

228000 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his vehicle was prowled overnight and his Sony headphones — valued at $350 — were stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Mountlake Terrace police assisted other emergency responders with an overdose reported in the Studio 6 motel parking lot. When Mountlake Terrace officers arrived, the man was conscious and refusing medical treatment. The man reportedly had multiple warrants for assault, drug possession and other crimes across multiple agencies. Police also reported confiscating a small amount of heroin and other drug paraphernalia from the man’s vehicle. The man was released from the scene.

Nov. 24

22300 block 66th Avenue West: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his wife damaged the inside of their home before leaving on foot. When police arrived at the scene, the man said he and his wife argued after she woke up in a “manic” state and knocked things off a bedside table. After locating the woman, she told police she wanted to go stay with a friend in Everett. When they were unable to contact the woman’s friend, she said she would return to her residence. Approximately 20 minutes after officers dropped the woman off, her husband called to report she had left in their shared vehicle.

5900 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assault after she reportedly attacked her wife during an argument. According to police, the woman struck her wife multiple times, including grabbing and scratching her neck and cutting her wife’s hand with her nails. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Nov. 25

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported her ex-husband has been taking out loans in her name since their separation in 2018.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her sister attacked her during an argument, punching and scratching her on the face and neck. Police said there were scratches on the side of the victim’s face consistent with her story.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fight between two men reported at Safeway. When police arrived, a Black male said he was leaving the store when an SUV came speeding through the parking lot. After yelling at the vehicle to slow down, the man said the white male driver called him a racial slur. The victim then said the driver exited his vehicle and hit him on the side of his face, which reportedly caused his eye to swell. Police said they were unable to locate the other man involved.

Nov. 26

22200 block 39th Avenue West: A woman reported being assaulted by the father of her child during an argument. She told police that he hit her on the side of her head, causing her to fall to the ground. However, police said there were no signs of an assault occurring. Police said they were unable to contact the male suspect.

Nov. 27

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A woman said someone broke into her locked, detached garage the day prior and stole multiple items, including jewelry, suitcases and handbags. The stolen items were valued at $1,300.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he reportedly punched his roommate in the face. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Nov. 28

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A 7-Eleven employee reported a man came into the store bleeding but did not speak English. The man was reportedly intoxicated and told police that he was attacked by some men, but did not say where or how many. The man had multiple small scratches on his arms, some of which police said were one to two days old. Police transported the man to Studio 6 motel.

Nov. 29

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Arbor Village after a woman called dispatch crying. She said her and her boyfriend had been drinking and got into a fight. No physical assault was reported, but the woman said her boyfriend punched a hole in a wall.

4700 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were arguing outside of an apartment complex. When police arrived, the woman left the scene and the man was uncooperative. No physical assault was reported.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton