Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 20-26, 2024

Nov. 20
21600 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.
23300 block of Cedar Way: An officer applied naloxone to a person having an overdose. Paramedics arrived on the scene and took over care. The person recovered.
22100 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
Nov. 21
21900 block 58th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Resources were provided to a person in crisis.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: An informational report was given regarding gang activity.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person was found slumped over and sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The officer determined the driver was intoxicated and arrested them for physical control of a vehicle while impaired, and they were booked into jail.
Nov. 22
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol located a person sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The driver was determined to be impaired, arrested for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and booked into jail.
5600 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a possible no-contact order violation. The officer found the order was not violated.
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4400 block 225th Place: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision report.
5000 block of 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.
Nov. 23
4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The suspect punched a TV, threw a boot at the victim and threatened to assault them. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
5900 block 212th Place Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a poker chip theft at a casino. Through casino surveillance, police identified the subject and observed the theft. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor.
2400 block Van Ry Boulevard: A watch was reported stolen.
6000 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.
6000 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report. The vehicle was found unoccupied and towed to a safe location.
Nov. 24
21900 block 64th Avenue West: Officers responded to an assault report. The assault was reported to have happened in the City of Seattle. Seattle Police were informed.
Nov. 25
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A person was reported to have been drinking alcohol while sitting in their vehicle. Officers contacted the subject and determined they were impaired. The subject was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and booked into jail.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A robbery was reported 40 minutes after it occurred. The investigation is ongoing.
22200 block 39th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.
22400 block 40th Place West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.
24200 block 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on a fence.
Nov. 26
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol located a falsified license plate on an unoccupied vehicle and collected the false plate.
23000 block Lakeview Drive: A cut lock was reported.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Theft of appliances from an unoccupied apartment was reported.
23000 block Cedar Way: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.
24000 block 56th Avenue West: Animal Control responded to a loose dog report. The dog was located and transported to PAWS.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.