Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 20-26, 2024

Nov. 20

21600 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.

23300 block of Cedar Way: An officer applied naloxone to a person having an overdose. Paramedics arrived on the scene and took over care. The person recovered.

22100 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Nov. 21

21900 block 58th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Resources were provided to a person in crisis.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: An informational report was given regarding gang activity.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person was found slumped over and sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The officer determined the driver was intoxicated and arrested them for physical control of a vehicle while impaired, and they were booked into jail.

Nov. 22

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol located a person sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The driver was determined to be impaired, arrested for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and booked into jail.

5600 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a possible no-contact order violation. The officer found the order was not violated.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4400 block 225th Place: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision report.

5000 block of 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.

Nov. 23

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The suspect punched a TV, threw a boot at the victim and threatened to assault them. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

5900 block 212th Place Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a poker chip theft at a casino. Through casino surveillance, police identified the subject and observed the theft. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor.

2400 block Van Ry Boulevard: A watch was reported stolen.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report. The vehicle was found unoccupied and towed to a safe location.

Nov. 24

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Officers responded to an assault report. The assault was reported to have happened in the City of Seattle. Seattle Police were informed.

Nov. 25

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A person was reported to have been drinking alcohol while sitting in their vehicle. Officers contacted the subject and determined they were impaired. The subject was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and booked into jail.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A robbery was reported 40 minutes after it occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.

22400 block 40th Place West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

24200 block 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on a fence.

Nov. 26

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol located a falsified license plate on an unoccupied vehicle and collected the false plate.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A cut lock was reported.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Theft of appliances from an unoccupied apartment was reported.

23000 block Cedar Way: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.

24000 block 56th Avenue West: Animal Control responded to a loose dog report. The dog was located and transported to PAWS.