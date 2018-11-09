Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 2-8

Nov. 2

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man was seen concealing items with a combined value of $116.77 from Albertson’s. The suspect exited from an emergency door and jumped over a fence when he saw the reporting officer.

6300 block of 234th Street Southwest: A man threatened a woman with a knife.

Nov. 4

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A man reported that while his vehicle was parked at Ace Hardware, someone had keyed vertical lines down his driver window.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A man and a woman, both who had previously stolen items from QFC, were trespassed from the store.

4400 block of 225th Place Southwest: Two woman were seen going through mailboxes and stealing mail from 23 different victims. One was arrested on her warrant and for third-degree theft but since she had recently consumed heroin, she was denied booking in the Snohomish County Jail. The other woman was booked on violation of legend drugs, third-degree theft and her two warrants.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Nov. 5

4500 block of 243rd Place Southwest: A man reported a suspicious person who was looking over his fence and into his yard. The same suspicious person had followed him home and threatened him the previous night.

Nov. 6

21400 block of 49t Court West: A woman noticed her bank account had two unauthorized purchases made at Target.com, which created a negative balance.

5600 block of 232nd Street Southwest: A vehicle that was previously entered as stolen by the Port of Seattle Police was recovered at the Diamond Knot Brewery. A backpack full of various mail and drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle before it was impounded and towed.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man’s apartment was broken into and prescription pain medicine and jewelry was stolen. It appeared the burglar came through a side window and left through the front door.

5800 block of 236th Street Southwest: A homeowner of a vacant house reported that an unknown person broke in by prying the front door open and stole a ladder and a torch.

Nov. 7

5000 block of 241st Street Southwest: A vehicle was impounded and towed due to being in violation of parking ordinances.

Nov. 8

4400 block of 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her baby jogging stroller was stolen from her porch.

4200 block of 226t Street Southwest: A woman received a fraudulent call from a woman stating she was her granddaughter who said was involved in a collision and needed money to bail her out of jail. The call was transferred to a man stating he was her granddaughter’s attorney and instructed the woman to mail money to an address. After sending the money, the woman called her granddaughter’s cell phone who said she was never involved in an accident and never made the phone call.

24100 block of 56th Avenue West: A man reported his keys were stolen out of his ignition while he was in the driver’s seat.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Two people were trespassed from an Albertson’s parking lot for sleeping in their car for two days.

5500 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man was seen stealing water main cast iron caps.

— Compiled by Hannah Horiatis