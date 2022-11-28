Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter Nov. 19-27, 2022

Nov. 19

22800 block 56th Avenue West: Police arrested a woman on suspicion of DUI after she was observed driving erratically and swerving into opposing traffic. After the driver exited the vehicle, police observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from her, along with slurred speech, watery eyes and lack of balance. A bottle of tequila was also observed inside the vehicle.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A man told police that his fiancé’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of their apartment building overnight.

Nov. 20

21800 block 53rd Avenue West: Officers were called to a residence after a man reported that his son was high on drugs, yelling and hitting the walls. The man said he had locked himself, his wife and two grandchildren in the bedroom and warned officers the son would be combative with first responders. After the son exited the home, three officers were able to wrestle him to the ground and place him into handcuffs. During the altercation, the suspect struck one of the officers in the jaw, resulting in a charge of third-degree assault. It was later learned the suspect had ingested LSD.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said that the speaker equipment she uses for her online school was stolen from her apartment, and she suspects that it occurred when she had friends over for a party. The equipment was valued at $190.

Nov. 21

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to a fire in a port-a-potty on the south side of Terrace Creek Park. South County Fire crews were on the scene, and it was noted the fire appeard to be growing rapidly at a rate that is consistent with the use of an accelerant. The port-a-potty was completely melted except for some metal pieces.

21900 block Highway 99: A man told police that the front license plate of SUV was stolen while the vehicle was parked at the Red Dragon Casino.

Nov. 22

23900 block 52nd Avenue West: A man said that his utility trailer, which was parked in front of his house,was stolen overnight.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A drug store employee reported that a man exposed himself to her while he was inside the store. The employee turned around and walked away and the suspect left.

5300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was cited for hit-and-run after the BMW he was driving struck a parked car then left the scene. A witness had obtained the license plate of the BMW and police were able to locate the suspect, who admitted to striking the vehicle. Police said the suspect told them he did not have vehicle insurance.

Nov. 23

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police were dispatched to a verbal domestic dispute in which a woman said her boyfriend was jealous of other men coming to her residence. Both parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

Nov. 24

4000 block 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a residential burglary after a man said he came home and found his door open. A computer and three guitars were reported stolen.

Nov. 25

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man said that his Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from the Terrace Station West apartments parking garage overnight.

Nov. 26

6400 block 234th Street Southwest: Police were called to a residence where a man said he had been arguing with his son over his drug use and his destruction of a clothes dryer in their home. The son was arrested for third-degree malicious mischief but enroute to jail he told police he had ingested fentanyl. The suspect then became unresponsive, requiring administration of Narcan. Medical aid arrived and the suspect was transported for further medical treatment.

6000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman driver who was pulled over for expired vehicle registration was arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants issued by the Edmonds Police Department.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at Cedar Way Elementary School after a witness said that a group of five juveniles were lighting off fireworks and spray painting graffiti on the building.

Nov. 27

5900 block 237th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for two counts of fourth-degree domestic violence assault after he knocked his father to the ground during an argument and also pushed his mother, causing injury.