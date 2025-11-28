Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 19-25, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Nov. 19

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: While responding to a disturbance, officers arrested a person for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence

23300 block Cedar Way: Officers responded to a fraud report at a residence.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a theft report at a business.

Cedar Way Elementary School: Officers assisted Child Protective Services.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a sex offense report at a residence.

Nov. 20

Mountlake Terrace High School: Officers responded to a behavioral health report.

21200 block 41st Court West: Officers responded to a harassment report at a residence.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a sex offense report at a residence.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle report. They found the vehicle in a parking lot and the driver passed out with visible narcotics on his lap. The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of narcotics.

Nov. 21

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a verbal domestic report.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a verbal domestic report.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded for a reported court order violation but could not locate the suspect. Charges were forwarded to the court system for the violation.

22300 block 65th Avenue West: Officers responded to a reported assault.

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of fraud.

Nov. 22

21400 block of 80th Avenue West: Officers assisted Edmonds PD with an assault case.

23000 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Edmonds PD with a DUI.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a reported assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4600 block 233rd Street Southwest: Officers responded for a welfare check.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a verbal domestic report.

21800 block of I5: Officers assisted Lynnwood PD with a DUI.

Nov. 23

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a trespassing report.

22800 block 45th Place West: Officers responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance where several items in the home had been destroyed. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence malicious mischief and booked into jail.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a disturbance. All involved parties fled the area prior to officers arriving on scene.

Nov. 24

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of a

missing phone.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a trespassing report.

20000 block Ballinger Way: Officers responded for a warrant arrest.

5900 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the roadway with the driver passed out. Officers determined the driver was impaired, and the driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

23200 block 59th Avenue West: Officers responded for a court order service.

21900 block Highway 99: Officers responded for a warrant arrest.