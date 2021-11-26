Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 19-24, 2021

Nov. 19

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a woman in connection with a fraud complaint at Sound Bank and she was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of identity theft and attempted first-degree theft. The suspect had used another woman’s identification to withdraw $15,000 over two days from an ATM at the bank’s Belltown location and was then attempting to withdraw $6,000 in Mountlake Terrace. She was found to be in the possession of $5,000 cash and numerous items that were issued to several other women, including two passports, a bank card, an ASB card, a Costco card, a gift certificate and three gift cards.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called to report that her computer tablet had been stolen. She thought at first she must have mistakenly left it at her friend’s residence during a recent visit but stated that upon contacting the friend she was told it was not there.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man was contacted via phone by someone claiming to be an employee of Amazon, who said the man had fraudulent charges on his account and they needed additional banking information to reverse those payments. After the resident provided them with the information requested, the person on the phone then moved $30,000 from his business account to his personal account and tried to convince him the money came from Amazon. The man became suspicious, contacted his bank and subsequently froze the accounts before any money left his personal account.

Nov. 20

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A mother reported that a delivery package containing a month’s supply of her 1-year-old daughter’s prescription medication had been stolen from their porch.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: A witness reported that three juvenile male subjects had broken a window on one of Cedar Way Elementary School’s outbuildings with a basketball and then walked away eastbound.

23000 block 54th Avenue West: The owner of a blue Volkswagen Golf reported that a car door had been damaged. Due to scrape marks on the door, it appeared to police that the damages — estimated to be under $1,000 — were caused by a hit-and-run collision.

21400 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after a pastor at the Mount Zion Lutheran Church discovered that a window on the southwest corner of the building had been broken sometime in the last two days. The broken window appeared too small for a person to enter.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man observed driving a Kia Sportage erratically and at a high rate of speed was arrested for DUI. He was also subsequently charged for operating the motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.

Nov. 21

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported that his vehicle had been damaged in a hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of the Studio 6 hotel. After recently staying at the hotel overnight, he awoke to discover there was damage to the vehicle’s right rear corner.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: An abandoned bicycle located in the planter strip in the middle of a parking lot was entered into evidence as found property. Both of its tires were flat and the bike did not appear to be rideable.

Nov. 22

23200 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported overnight after its owner discovered several items were missing from inside. He believed that it had been unlocked during the incident and said his access port for a small computer and three jackets were stolen. The total estimated value of items taken was $800.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported after two residents discovered an opened pack of cigarettes in their kitchen drawer. Both subjects stated that they hadn’t seen the cigarettes before, neither one of them smokes and they were unsure who was responsible for putting the partially empty pack in the kitchen drawer. No signs of a break-in were located and nothing was reported as missing or out of place at the residence.

23300 block Cedar Way: A man and a woman were given domestic violence brochures after an argument in which a kitchen trash can was thrown into a hallway out of frustration. The trash can did not hit either party, nor was it reportedly intended to, and no damages were observed.

Nov. 23

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: An employee at Gateway Auto Repair reported that a vehicle belonging to the owner of the shop had been prowled overnight. He discovered the pickup truck’s covered bed and front left door were open. Contents were emptied out of the truck’s covered bed area, but nothing was said to be missing or damaged.

23300 block 66th Avenue West: Two women were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between them in which nothing physical had occurred.

Nov. 24

24300 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of EZ Corner Mart reported that the store’s front door had been broken overnight. Surveillance footage showed a gray Chrysler, possibly with an out-of-state license plate, park next to the store. A man exited the vehicle and stood lookout on the corner of the intersection of 244th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West. A second man then exited the vehicle holding a bag and walked to the front of the store. He took a rock from the bag and threw it at the door twice, breaking the glass. The man proceeded to kick the broken glass twice but was unable to clear it from the door. Both male subjects got back into the vehicle and were last seen driving westbound on 244th Street Southwest. Damage to the store was estimated at approximately $1,500.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: A catalytic converter theft occurred sometime overnight. Vehicle repair costs were estimated at $1,900.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported that his vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen sometime in the last eight days and repair costs were estimated to be $1,900 or more.

