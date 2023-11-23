Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 15-21, 2023

Nov. 15

Patrol assisted the Edmonds Police Department with the apprehension of an individual responsible for a hit-and-run offense.

23900 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A burglary was reported at a construction site. Two individuals were arrested.

4900 block of 238th Place Southwest: A theft from a vehicle was reported.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A resident was arrested for assault and malicious mischief.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A behavioral health issue was reported. The individual was referred to crisis services.

Nov. 16

23300 block of 48th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: A theft from a vehicle was reported.

23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: A report of malicious mischief was made.

22000 block of 48th Avenue West: Reckless endangerment was reported. Subsequent to a confrontation, an individual drove his vehicle toward the victim in a reckless manner as though he was intending to strike her. At the victim’s request to not arrest, the individual responsible was located and warned about his behavior.

5300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A death was investigated at a residence. The investigation indicated the resident passed due to health-related problems.

23500 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A welfare check was conducted at a residence and the resident was found deceased.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

Nov. 17

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported at a residence.

22800 block of 72nd Place West: A theft was reported at a residence.

23300 block of Cedar Way: A burglary was reported at a residence.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

2200 block of 52nd Ave West: Patrol responded to a trespass report at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School.

4500 block of 216th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for harassment.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

Nov. 18

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

22000 block of 64th Avenue West: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a business.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft from a vehicle was report at a residence.

3700 block of 220th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: A shooting was reported. An individual sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to the hospital.

Nov. 19

22600 block of 73rd Place West: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

4200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

24000 block of 50th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

4600 block of 228th Street Southwest: A behavioral health issue was reported at a residence. An individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Nov. 20

4500 block of 224th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

4100 block of 214th Street Southwest: A missing person report was made at a residence.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A behavioral health issue was reported at a residence. An individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police received a report of three thefts from vehicles.

Nov. 21

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was report at a business.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported at a business.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was reported at a business. The individual was found in possession of narcotics and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4900 block of 238th Street Southwest: A collision was reported. The driver of the at-fault vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.