Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 13-19, 2024

Nov. 13
22200 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance at a residence was reported.
21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.
5800 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
23000 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to assist Adult Protective Services.
21700 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services. The Investigation continues.
4000 block 231st Place Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person and arrested them for an outstanding warrant.
23100 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance at a residence was reported.
22000 block 54th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance.
Nov. 14
5000 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a business.
4700 block 226th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a sex offense report at a residence.
23100 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.
Nov. 15
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A person was arrested for assault.
Nov. 16
24200 block I5: A motorist was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for multiple offenses, including driving under the influence of intoxicants.
22100 block 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.
4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
6700 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
Nov. 17
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass was reported at a business.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A business reported a burglary.
6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision. The investigation continues.
24000 block 48th Avenue West: A behavioral health situation was reported at a residence.
Nov. 18
23600 block 48th Avenue West: A motorist was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at Mountlake Terrace High School.
Nov. 19
4400 block of 218th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
6000 block of 224th Street Southwest: A theft from a vehicle at a residence was reported.
24100 block 43rd Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
5900 block 227th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence.
23200 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a narcotics report.
