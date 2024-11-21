Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 13-19, 2024

Nov. 13

22200 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance at a residence was reported.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

5800 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

23000 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to assist Adult Protective Services.

21700 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services. The Investigation continues.

4000 block 231st Place Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person and arrested them for an outstanding warrant.

23100 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance at a residence was reported.

22000 block 54th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

Nov. 14

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a business.

4700 block 226th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a sex offense report at a residence.

23100 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

Nov. 15

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A person was arrested for assault.

Nov. 16

24200 block I5: A motorist was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for multiple offenses, including driving under the influence of intoxicants.

22100 block 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

Nov. 17

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass was reported at a business.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A business reported a burglary.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision. The investigation continues.

24000 block 48th Avenue West: A behavioral health situation was reported at a residence.

Nov. 18

23600 block 48th Avenue West: A motorist was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Nov. 19

4400 block of 218th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

6000 block of 224th Street Southwest: A theft from a vehicle at a residence was reported.

24100 block 43rd Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

5900 block 227th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a narcotics report.