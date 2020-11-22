Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 13-19, 2020

Nov. 13

23300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant after she reportedly asked her neighbor for drugs. Based on the information provided by the reporting party, police were able to identify the woman as someone known to Mountlake Terrace police. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail for her felony warrant.

4300 block 219th Street Southwest: A woman reported finding her mail scattered near Mountlake Terrace High School while she was walking her dog. She said she was expecting a check in the mail and she had not yet received it.

Nov. 14

21300 block 58th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a hit-and-run collision after she struck a parked vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. When police arrived at the scene, they located the suspect asleep inside her residence. She told officers she had not drank since arriving home and consented to a field sobriety test, which police said indicated she was under the influence of alcohol.

4700 block 227th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a man and a woman. When police arrived, the man was reportedly intoxicated and bleeding from two cuts on his hand he said he got from broken glass. No other injuries were reported.

24300 block 57th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her adult son. According to police, the two individuals are known to Mountlake Terrace police from past calls.

Nov. 15

23600 block 56th Avenue West: An Amazon delivery driver reported a hit-and-run collision after witnessing another driver hit her delivery van while it was parked at 56th Avenue Market. The driver said she was sitting in the legally-parked vehicle when an SUV backed into the driver’s side. She provided police with the suspect vehicle’s license plate, which police traced to a woman living in the 23900 block of 55th Avenue West. After arriving at the address, police reported finding damage on the rear of the woman’s SUV. Officers spoke to the woman over her fence and she reportedly showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. However, since no witnesses saw the woman driving her vehicle, police said there was not enough evidence to make an arrest.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Azteca parking lot. The owner also said the front passenger window was broken and her backpack containing her wallet was stolen. She later reported her stolen credit cards inside the backpack were used to make unauthorized purchases at Champs and Zale’s in Alderwood Mall. The total amount in fraudulent transactions was reported to be $3,604.47.

Nov. 16

4500 block 227th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between two male roommates. One man said the other threw a cup of coffee at him, but no injuries were reported.

Nov. 17

22600 block 73rd Avenue West: An Amazon package was stolen from a front porch.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to multiple burglary reports at Public Storage after storage units were broken into.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was trespassed from Studio 6 motel.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license and a vehicle permit violation. He was also given a verbal warning for not having proof of insurance and vehicle registration information in the vehicle.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported someone attempted to steal license plates off her vehicles parked at Andorra Estates Apartments.

21900 block 56th Avenue West: A verbal disturbance involving a woman and her adult daughter who live together was reported.

Nov. 18

5700 block 234th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he reportedly injured a woman while dragging her out of a parked vehicle. According to the woman, she sustained injuries to her wrist, chest and left elbow while the man attempted to force her out of the vehicle while she was still wearing her seatbelt.

23400 block 55th Avenue West: An Amazon package containing a $30 yoga chair was reported stolen.

5600 block 239th Place Southwest: Police contacted a man who was referred by Adult Protective Services after the man’s bank reported suspicious activity on his account. However, the man said he did not believe he was being victimized. According to the man, he met a man from Gambia over the internet two years ago and they have been friends since. He told police he was sending the money to pay for a child with Down syndrome to have heart surgery in Spain.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he reportedly attacked his girlfriend. He was booked into Lynnwood Jail.

Nov. 19

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault after a woman reported being hit by a man. According to the woman, she and the man had been drinking with some friends when a verbal dispute broke out. During the argument, the woman said the man began threatening her to the point where he had to be physically restrained by others. She said he hit her three times in the face and she wanted to press charges. However, the man had reportedly left the scene before police arrived. The woman said her eye felt sore, but police reported finding no injuries on her.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A woman said her ex-boyfriend stole from her and his parents threatened her. She told police she and her ex used to live together, but they separated and he moved back into his parents’ house. She accused him of stealing her motorcycle helmet valued at $450.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Two work vans were reported to have recently been prowled at Blue Flame Heating and Air Conditioning. One work van’s rear window was smashed in, causing damage estimated at $1,000. An employee’s tools valued at $3,000 and a $300 iPad were also reported stolen.

