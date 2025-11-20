Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 12-18, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Nov. 12

22200 block of 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report.

8700 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police assisted Edmonds PD with recovering a stolen vehicle.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision, determining that the suspected was impaired. The subject was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit and run.

23300 block of 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of fraud.

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: Police assisted in a Child Protective Services investigation.

22100 block of 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a found bicycle.

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: An officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations and determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into jail.

Nov. 13

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a found purse.

4200 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a missing person, and that person was found a short time later.

6400 block of 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a 911 hang up and determined on scene that a domestic assault had occurred. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Nov. 14

23300 block of Cedar Way: Police responded to a reported person in crisis. The person was taken to a hospital.

6200 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported collision. They determined one of the drivers was impaired, arrested that driver on suspicion of DUI and booked that person into jail.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of fraud.

Nov. 15

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a reported domestic assault. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic assault. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a report from someone who realized they had bought a stolen laptop. The case is under investigation.

Nov. 16

4300 block of 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of someone in crisis. The person was taken to a hospital.

4500 block of 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of someone in crisis. The person was given resources.

Nov. 17

6000 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a harassment report.

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: An officer found a vehicle with an impaired person slumped over in the driver’s seat. The driver was arrested on suspicion of physical control and booked into jail.

20900 block of 44th Avenue West: An officer found a vehicle with an impaired person slumped over in the driver’s seat. The driver was arrested on suspicion of physical control and booked into jail.

Nov. 18

24200 block of 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of someone in crisis. The person was taken to a hospital.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic assault. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23300 block of Cedar Way: Police responded to a report of fraud.