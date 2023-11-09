Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 1-7, 2023

Nov. 1
23800 block of 56th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made.
4600 block of 222nd Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to assist Child Protective Services.
23600 block of 45th Place West: A missing person was reported.
4700 block of 224th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
21300 block of 50th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A resident was arrested for the offense of harassment.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A behavioral health incident was reported. A resident was referred to crisis services.
5000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to assist Child Protective Services.
Nov. 2
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
5000 block of 243rd Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a business.
23300 block of 58th Avenue West: An assault was reported in a parking lot. An individual was arrested for striking the victim during a disagreement over music.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A trespass report was made at a residence.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.
22800 block of 65th Place West: A death was investigated. An investigation indicates the resident passed due to health-related conditions.
21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A trespass report was made.
Nov. 3
6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft from a vehicle was reported.
21500 block of 58th Avenue West: A death investigation was made at a residence. An investigation indicated the resident passed due to health-related conditions.
22300 block of 70th Avenue West: A fraud was reported at a business.
4400 block of 221st Place Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.
21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A fraud was reported at a residence.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for theft and found to be in possession of narcotics. He was booked for the offenses in addition to outstanding warrants.
Nov. 4
4700 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.
23800 block of 54th Avenue West: Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office. The resident was arrested for a domestic violence offense.
21600 block of 60th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made. The resident was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A death was investigated at a residence. The investigation indicated the resident died as a result of health-related conditions.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported. The occupant was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nov. 5
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.
4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.
5500 block of 214th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
23900 block of 46th Avenue West: A missing person was reported at a residence.
Nov. 6
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.
4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
21200 block of 44th Avenue West: A trespass was reported at a business.
21700 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a collision. The driver of an involved vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision. The driver of an involved vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.
Nov. 7
6600 block of 221st Place Southwest: Police recovered an abandoned stolen vehicle.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported at a residence.
21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A death was investigated at a residence. An investigation indicated the resident passed as a result of health-related conditions.
23900 block of 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.
23600 block of 56th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of narcotics and an outstanding warrant.
