Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 9-13, 2020

May 9

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report someone shattered her car window.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman who works at the Washington State Employment Security Department called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report she was harassed by a phone scammer. According to the woman, she called to follow up on an unemployment claim and when the man could not verify any information, he admitted to being a scammer and yelled at her. She said he also continued to call her, inhibiting her ability to do her job.

21900 block 52nd Street Southwest: A man said that someone stole his tools, which he valued at $400.

22500 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported someone broke is car window while it was parked at his residence. Nothing was reported stolen.

May 10

23900 block 55th Avenue West: Two men were issued criminal citations for violating trespass orders after they returned to a construction site they had previously been trespassed from.

5300 block 241st Place Southwest: A man was arrested for assault after he pushed his wife, causing her to fall in the bushes.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after threatened and verbally assaulted another man. Initially, the aggressor was reported to have had a gun, but it turned out to be a pipe. The other man had a tire iron. The suspect also threatened to “kill everyone.”

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man assaulted another man during an argument at Public Storage. When police arrived, the suspect had already left. According to the victim, the suspect — his ex-roommate — accused the victim of stealing hats. When the victim denied stealing the hats, the suspect attacked him, causing him to bleed and causing a pain in his shoulder. Police reported there was probable cause to arrest the suspect.

23500 block 6th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a married man and woman who were arguing. The woman told police that the couple were having marital issues.

23900 block 60th Avenue West: Police investigated a shooting in the early morning that left a man dead. Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired and discovered the body of a man in his early 20s near the roadway. Read more about the incident here.

May 11

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A male warrant subject was arrested after he physically assaulted his girlfriend in the Cinebarre parking lot. The victim told police that the couple had argued and the man threw bottle nose pliers at her and left. He was later picked up by the Seattle Police Department, which transferred custody to Mountlake Terrace police.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault after he attacked his girlfriend, accusing her of talking to other men. The woman said he picked her up by her neck and threw her on the ground. When he began to slap her, the woman said she tried to fight back. He also tried to lock her in the bedroom, she added.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault and unlawful imprisonment after he reportedly tied his wife to a bed and threatened her with a shotgun. The incident was initially reported by the couple’s daughter, who received text messages from her mother telling her about the incident. Later via a phone call, the victim told police she was sleeping when her husband woke her up and accused her of cheating on him. She told police her husband tied her legs to the bed in a “spread eagle position” and pointed a shotgun between her legs. She added that she was naked during the incident, as she sleeps without clothing. When she asked if he was going to shoot her, she told police he replied, “I thought about it.” She eventually freed herself and went to her sister’s house in Yakima.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported her residence was burglarized after she left the door unlocked for the maid service. When she returned, she said there were signs that her apartment had been searched. The only items reported stolen were two rings removed from a small, gold box. Other valuable items, like a $500 pendant and laptop, were left behind.

5100 block 232nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged.

May 12

21400 48th Avenue West: A man’s motorcycle riding gear was stolen from a storage trailer. He told police the trailer suffered minimal damage that could easily be repaired, at an estimated cost of $100. Stolen items included a motorcycle helmet, pants and a riding jersey valued at $500.

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: A Terrace Park Elementary administrator notified police about a suspicious email involving two Edmonds School District students. According to the administrator, a Scriber Lake High School student told a Terrace Park student via email that her father was looking at child pornography. However, neither student lived in Mountlake Terrace city limits and the case was referred to the Edmonds Police Department.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A storage room burglary was reported at Lake Ballinger Estate Condos. The victim told police the suspect(s) cut the doorknob to the storage unit off and stole two duffle bags of clothing.

4900 block 226th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted South County Fire with a reported narcotics overdose. The male victim was resuscitated by Narcan and transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle had been prowled. He reported his hands-free phone holder was stolen and his glove compartment has been emptied. The vehicle was not damaged.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man said he was the victim of identity theft after someone used his information to file an unemployment claim. He said he was notified by a letter from the Employment Security Department Office.

May 13

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported he was the victim of unemployment fraud. He told police he was notified by his employer that someone had filed an unemployment claim using his information.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported being a victim of unemployment fraud. He told police he was notified by his employer on May 1 that someone had filed an unemployment claim using his information.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman also reported she was the victim of unemployment fraud. She told police she was notified by her employer that someone had filed an unemployment claim using her information.

21900 block 58th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at Hillcrest Villa Townhomes. The vehicle was not damaged, however several tools were reported stolen.

23500 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assault after she kicked her mother during an argument. Police said the suspect had also received an anti-harassment order that her parents filed against her. Other charges included violating that order.

May 14

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported he was the victim of unemployment fraud. He told police he was notified by his employer that someone had filed an unemployment claim using his information.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report she was the victim of unemployment fraud. She told police she was notified by her employer that someone had filed an unemployment claim using her information.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A man who is retired told police he received two letters claiming someone attempted to file for unemployment under his name.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported an unknown suspect used her information to file an unemployment claim.

