Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 8-16, 2023

May 8

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A storage unit was burglarized at Extra Space Storage. Multiple pairs of shoes valued at $800 were reportedly stolen.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A landscaping truck with a trailer attached was reported stolen.

May 9

220th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run after one vehicle struck another at an intersection when the driver failed to yield.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman after the man refused to leave her residence.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with detecting a narcotics search on a suspect. The K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

6500 block 224th Street Southwest: A work vehicle was stolen from a crew working on a water main.

May 10

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported his keys were stolen after he mistakenly left them in the front door of his residence.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was stolen overnight.

4300 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a residential burglary attempt. No suspect information was obtained.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen. The reporting party said items valued at $30 were stolen and the suspect(s) smashed a rear window to gain entry.

May 11

22900 block 48th Avenue West: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision after one vehicle sideswiped another.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A woman reported three men – two of them armed – attempted to enter a residence. She also told police she had received harassing messages from one of them via social media.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the Mountlake Terrace High School parking lot.

May 12

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a juvenile threw a rock at her sliding glass door, which left a crack in it.

50 Railroad Avenue North: A woman was arrested for a warrant after Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a DUI-related incident in Edmonds.

21800 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported his dog – a pomeranian – was attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull after it got through a hole in the fence separating their properties.

4700 block 226th Street Southwest: A woman reported losing a wallet in an Uber.

May 13

5300 block 244th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was arrested for attempting to break into a vehicle. He was later transported to Denney Detention Center for a felony warrant.

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a complaint at Terrace Park Elementary School after staff said a homeless man on the property got into a verbal dispute with a teacher.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for threatening to kill another man.

May 14

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant after police conducted a records check on his vehicle parked in the Safeway parking lot.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported his girlfriend’s bike was stolen from their back patio.

23300 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a domestic assault warrant after she was found sleeping in the reporting party’s vehicle.

May 15

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a shoplifting reported at QFC.

May 16

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman said one of the windows of her vehicle was smashed out. Nothing was reported stolen.

23200 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a mother and her son who is a minor. She said the argument began after her son’s girlfriend followed him into the bathroom to take a shower. When she confronted her son, she said he became aggressive.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic assault after admitting to punching her boyfriend during an argument. She told police it was in self defense after her boyfriend strangled her, but police found no evidence of strangulation. He told police he held her to stop her from damaging his property.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for assault after chasing a woman around with a Nerf gun. The woman said she was picking up trash while walking her dog when the man accused her of stealing his property,