Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 8-14, 2024

May 8

22200 block of 67th Place West: A vehicle theft was reported.

23300 block of 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle seat cover was reportedly stolen.

24100 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A patrol officer located a stolen trailer. The trailer was towed to a safe location.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police were contacted by a resident who wanted to surrender their pet rabbit.

May 9

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

5400 block of 218th Street Southwest: Theft of a stolen trailer which had been located in Brier was reported.

5400 block of 221st Street Southwest: A court order service was made.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Police investigated an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was towed away.

May 10

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A threatening phone call was reported.

23200 block of 48th Avenue West: A third-party report of an assault was made.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5500 block of 240th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance where personal items had been destroyed was reported. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence malicious mischief and booked into jail.

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A subject throwing rocks at vehicles was reported. The subject had caused damage to three vehicles. The subject was located and arrested for malicious mischief.

4000 block of 228th Place Southwest: A subject in crisis was reported. The subject was provided resources.

May 11

6600 block of 234th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was reported.

22200 block of 58th Avenue West: A stolen license plate was reported.

23200 block of 65th Place West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A robbery was reported in which the victim was threatened with a knife and the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle. The suspects and the victim’s vehicle were later located in Edmonds. The suspects were arrested and taken to Denny Juvenile Justice Center.

23300 block of Cedar Way: Malicious mischief was reported. A suspect had put antifreeze on the hood of the victim’s vehicle, damaging the paint.

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: Recovery of a stolen vehicle recovery was reported.

May 12

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported. The suspect was identified and cited through the mail for the theft.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

22300 block of 66th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported, in which personal property had been destroyed. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

May 13

4900 block of 238th Place: A smashed vehicle window was reported.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A report of the sounds of gun shots was made. After an extensive area check, nothing was located.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was reported. The vehicle was towed away.

4100 block of 222nd Street Southwest: Animal control responded to assist a resident with a rescue cat which was being aggressive.

4600 block of 226th Place: Mail theft was reported.

5700 block of 212th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was reported. The vehicle was towed away.

22400 block of 62nd Avenue West: A patrol officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle. The vehicle was towed to a safe location.

22100 block of 66th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

May 14

22700 block of 66th Avenue West: An assault was reported. The juvenile victim reported his older brother had assaulted him. The suspect was located and determined to be in crisis. The suspect was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

4200 block of 214th Street Southwest: A suspected DUI driver was reported… The driver was located parked with the car running. It was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for DUI.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

22500 block of 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a subject who broke a window on a vehicle with a rock. The subject was located and arrested for malicious mischief.

22900 block of Lakeview Drive: A subject in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.