Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 7-14, 2025

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported four warrant arrests this week:

5800 block 232nd Street Southwest.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest.

4700 block 229th Street Southwest.

There were three verbal domestics this week:

21400 block 44th Avenue West.

22300 block 64th Avenue West.

22400 block of 48th Avenue West.

There was one vehicle prowl reported at the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West.

Here are the other cases this week, listed by date:

May 7

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A bicycle was found and reported.

5200 block 230th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an attempted vehicle theft.

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol determined that a driver was impaired after conducting a traffic stop for traffic violations. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

May 8

6000 block Saint Albion Way: An officer located a stolen license plate on a vehicle. The officer collected the stolen plate and placed it into evidence.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle with a smashed back window was reported.

5800 block 218th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault. Two parties were arguing when one displayed a pistol and pointed it at the other. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A motorist was arrested for DUI and booked into jail for impaired driving after an officer determined they were impaired during a traffic violation stop.

May 9

22500 block 51st Avenue West: A person in crisis was given resources.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Graffiti was reported.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for violating a court order.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance where a physical altercation occurred. The investigation revealed that one subject was stabbed during the altercation and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers were unable to locate the suspect or identify them. The investigation is ongoing.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of someone siphoning gas from a vehicle.

May 10

23900 block 59th Place West: Telephone harassment was reported.

23100 block 44th Avenue West: Officers provided a person in crisis with resources.

24000 block 48th Avenue West: A person in crisis was provided resources.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Two females had reported being assaulted, and their phones had been stolen. An investigation revealed that an order violation had occurred, and the suspect assaulted the victim and stole her phone. The suspect had fled the scene before the officers arrived. The charges were forwarded to the prosecutor.

May 11

21600 block Vine Road: Officers assisted Brier police with a DUI investigation.

May 12

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Officers assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic assault.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A license plate was stolen.

5800 block 224th Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

23400 block Hedlund Avenue: Fraud was reported.

21700 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle had its tires vandalized.

5800 block 224th Place: A missing person was reported. The subject was located shortly after.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a missing person report. The subject was located a short time later.

22300 block 64th Avenue West: Officers provided a person in crisis with services and resources.

22100 block 44th Avenue West: The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

May 13

23900 block 60th Avenue West: A person was reported missing.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: A fraud report was filed.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported.

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Officers responded to a report of a subject with a gunshot wound in their buttock area at Swedish Hospital. The shooting was reported to have happened on 232nd Street Southwest, and detectives responded to investigate the incident. The investigation is ongoing.