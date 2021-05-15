Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 7-13, 2021

May 7

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A vehicle owner discovered that someone had entered his unlocked car overnight and stole a battery jumper/charger valued at $85 along with the vehicle’s registration and paperwork from the glove compartment.

7100 block 226th Place Southwest: A man reported his house been broken into, with miscellaneous items stolen including two Nintendo Switch video game consoles, numerous video games, approximately $500 in cash, pieces of jewelry and a handgun with two magazines.

4700 block 217th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault after twisting his father’s thumb, which caused pain and also forced the father to his knees.

May 8

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A. man noticed his mailbox had been pried open, which damaged the locking mechanism to the point it no longer worked.

22400 block 52nd Avenue West: A bicycle that had been left in the area for a while was turned into police as found property.

23600 block 54th Avenue West: Probable cause was established to arrest a man for domestic violence assault. The suspect had already left the residence where the alleged assault occurred.

22300 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for malicious mischief after throwing and damaging a computer valued at $200.

May 9

23400 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order following a traffic stop. A subsequent search found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and cocaine.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Witnesses reported that a man and woman were slumped over and possibly unconscious in a vehicle that had been parked at the ampm gas station for about 45 minutes. Police found the pair to be in possession of several drug paraphernalia items, methamphetamine and counterfeit Xanax pills.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic violence after slapping two male neighbors of hers at the Quartz Creek Apartments. The woman was subsequently charged with resisting arrest after she tried to physically prevent officers from placing her in handcuffs numerous times and also kicked at police.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Witnesses reported she was unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel of a car while its engine was running. Police observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

May 10

5900 block 237th Street Southwest: A woman reported her 1993 Honda Civic coupe was stolen over the weekend while she was out of town. The vehicle is turquoise colored with a red rear bumper and a front passenger side fender that is black. She valued the vehicle at $6,000.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at the Recreation Pavilion after a woman returned to her vehicle and discovered damage to the driver’s side window and chipped paint on the doors on both sides of the vehicle. A passerby had informed her that some kids in a brown truck were doing donuts in the gravel near her vehicle.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A property owner discovered someone had dumped numerous items on her pavement in an open carport area.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary in progress at Fweedom Cannabis reported at approximately 4 a.m. by an alarm company. Surveillance footage showed three subjects who subsequently fled the scene by the time police arrived. Damages to the front door and gate were estimated at roughly $1,000 and it was believed at that time that approximately $1,000 worth of products had been stolen.

May 11

21800 block 50th Avenue West: A man reported he was told to pay $2,000 and threatened through a phone application by an unknown male. He said this occurred after he had contacted some women to inquire about massage prices, which he believed to mean prostitutes, but didn’t set an appointment and then the male who messaged him said the money was a fee for wasting the women’s time.

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for criminal trespassing after illegally entering a resident’s property. Witnesses observed him leaving the scene on a bus, and when police contacted him he refused to get off the bus. While being booked into the Snohomish County Jail, police determined that the suspect had lied about his identity and had an outstanding felony warrant. The man was also issued citations for unlawful transit conduct and obstructing law enforcement.

4700 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from her ex-boyfriend’s property.

5600 block 213th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Two cars in the Safeway parking lot were damaged while their owners were inside shopping. A witness reported seeing a white hatchback car driven by a male subject back into the cars and then leave the scene. The damage was estimated to be under $1,000 for each vehicle.

23200 block 63rd Avenue West: A hit and run was reported after a row of five mailboxes were knocked to the ground. A witness thought the damage may have been caused by a pickup truck with an attached trailer passing by.

May 12

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after a property manager noticed that a fence had been cut recently.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said that a window on his house had been damaged by a BB/pellet from an air rifle. He had previously reported a prior incident in which his car had suffered similar damage to its windshield while parked in the driveway.

May 13

5100 block 224th Street Southwest: An officer who was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report arrested a man for outstanding warrants. A subsequent search found methamphetamine, three fentanyl pills and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man claimed that $635 had been stolen from a room in which he was staying. The room was registered to another guest, and the man wasn’t supposed to on the property because of a previous incident in which he threatened to assault an employee five days earlier. No evidence was established that a theft had been committed, and he was later trespassed from the property.

Southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest: A male driver was arrested during a traffic stop for an outstanding felony warrant and also issued two traffic citations.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell