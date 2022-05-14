Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 5-12, 2022

May 5

7100 block 220th Street: An employee at Blue Flame reported that three of the company’s box vans had their catalytic converters stolen overnight.

May 6

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police recovered a pistol that a public works employee had found in a planting strip located near Ballinger Park. It was a rusty Ruger LCP that was fully loaded with six rounds in its magazine. The serial number for the pistol returned as a stolen firearm out of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and it was entered into evidence as recovered.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident reported, by phone, an extortion complaint in which a person he had been communicating with online became aggressive and then demanded he pay them $300 or else they would reportedly send pictures of a male holding a penis to his online contacts, friends and employer.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called police to report that his Ford pickup had recently been damaged in a hit-and-run. The incident had happened while he was out of town and the vehicle was parked in front of his house. The truck’s rear bumper was said to be mangled and partially torn off.

21600 block 53rd Avenue West: Theft was reported after a resident discovered that her locked mailbox had been ripped off of its stand and stolen sometime overnight. She stated that her mailbox sits on a stand with three other mailboxes and hers was the only one taken. The stolen mailbox was valued at approximately $125. The victim said she was unaware of any important items that were scheduled to arrive in her mailbox.

6300 block 220th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police determined that a female subject was driving with a suspended license. She will be cited by mail and was allowed to park the vehicle she had been driving in an adjacent parking lot and attempt to get a licensed driver to transport her.

May 7

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way in Edmonds: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with locating a suspect in a burglary reported at the Chevron gas station. A witness had observed the male suspect trying to access the building through a back door. He was last seen walking westbound toward a shoe store located next to the gas station. During a search of the area, police located the suspect lying face down in some bushes near the back of the shoe store’s property and detained him.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A resident at the Terrace Heights Apartments told police that a neighbor had informed her that someone had tried to steal the tires from a car belonging to the resident’s mother. The neighbor had seen a subject running away from the vehicle and found that the lug nuts on the tires had been removed and left on the ground next to the tire. No damage was reported to the vehicle and nothing was missing from it.

May 8

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police determined probable cause existed to arrest a woman for domestic violence assault after she was reported to have pushed her ex-boyfriend and attempted to punch him during an argument between them at the Studio 6 motel. She had already fled the scene prior to police arriving and did not respond to their calls. A citation was sent to the court for mailing.

May 9

21300 block 50th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to believe a woman had caused malicious mischief. She was reported to have broken a television that belonged to an acquaintance’s boyfriend following a dispute about compensation for a broken bong. The television was observed to have a large crack on its screen. Two witnesses stated that they had seen the suspect hit the television with some type of object before leaving in a vehicle. The suspect was issued a citation for third-degree malicious mischief that will be sent to her via mail.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported after a man received a text with a pin number from his cell phone provider and then later noticed he did not have any cell phone reception. He subsequently learned that a new SIM card had been issued to his phone number when the pin number was originally texted to him. The man stated that there were no unauthorized monetary charges on his account but he noticed the passwords for his Google and Microsoft accounts had changed, and he believed the unknown suspect had somehow obtained his personal information. He was later able to get service to his cell phone’s current SIM card restored and put a lock on his account.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Following a traffic stop, police cited a woman for two infractions including driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with expired registration.

4800 block 216th Place Southwest: A resident reported an ex-roommate had sent her a series of text messages in violation of an anti-harassment protection order that restricts him from communicating with her. Subsequent attempts by police to contact the man by phone and also locate him in areas he was reported to frequent were unsuccessful. Police determined there was probable cause to believe he had violated the court order and issued him a citation that was sent to the court for mailing.

May 10

21900 block 66th Avenue West: The owner of EZ Deli Mart requested that a man be trespassed from the property for being a nuisance by aggressively panhandling outside of the store. The subject was contacted and informed that he would be trespassed from the property for a period of one year.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Police arrested a man at the Lakeside Apartments for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for domestic violence assault. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between them.

May 11

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: The manager at Safeway reported that a man had filled a shopping cart with groceries and left without paying for them. He was then observed loading the items into a silver Honda Civic, with a woman waiting in the passenger seat. Police were able to positively identify the man based on surveillance footage of the incident and developed probable cause to arrest him for third-degree theft. A citation was sent to the court for mailing.

4800 block 236th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported after a homeowner received a notification from his security system that someone had been in the house overnight. The front door was observed to be slightly ajar with damage to its deadbolt lock. Police searched the house but found it unoccupied. The owner then entered the home and noticed that his home security camera system was missing. In addition, his WiFi router had been unplugged and the house’s circuit breaker switches were turned off. The front door was damaged to the point that it would need to be replaced and he estimated the cost of repairs to be approximately $1,500.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called police to report that his car’s catalytic converter had been stolen overnight.

6600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police responding to a verbal domestic complaint provided both parties involved in the argument with domestic violence pamphlets.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Arson was reported at the Andorra Estates apartments after a man was notified by a neighbor that his brother’s red Dodge Challenger was on fire. The neighbor did not report seeing anyone near the vehicle. The car’s owner saw a fire coming from the vehicle’s gas cap area and he was able to blow the fire out. The gas cap cover was open and the gas cap was found on the ground. Part of a charred sock was still in the gas fill hole and there was melted plastic in the surrounding area that appeared to be from the sock.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported at Jacksons Food Store in which a man took a Fireball Party Bucket without paying. The suspect was described as in his mid-20s, chubby, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing a Seahawks jersey and blue pants. He was last seen walking southbound toward 66th Avenue West. An area check did not locate the suspect.

May 12

22400 block 70th Avenue West: An employee at AudioControl reported that a community mailbox had all four of its doors pried off their hinges and a USPS drop box located next to the mailbox was missing.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell