Mountlake Terrace police blotter: May 31-June 7

May 31

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest. The side panel of a truck was accessed and about and an estimated $500 worth of power tools were taken.

A theft was reported on the 23400 block of Lakeview Drive. The key area on a vehicle was damaged and items were left outside the car that were originally inside. An unknown amount of power tools was stolen from inside.

A theft was reported at a store in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man stole approximately $200 worth of baby formula, and drove away with a woman.

June 1

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. The picnic area has a fire place and brick chimney that had been damaged. Tubing had been torn out and bricks displaced, a light was broken and barbecues were “tampered with.”

A small bag of marijuana was found on the playground of Cedar Way Elementary, located on 39th Avenue West.

Three suicidal calls were made on this day for various situations. All three people were escorted to the closest hospitals for evaluations. Two out of the three had been using substances and agreed to the evaluations, and the third was involuntarily committed to Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

A theft was reported at a store in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man filled a satchel with items including shampoo and left the store allegedly without paying, but store employees recognized him as having previously stole alcohol. He was arrested for previous warrants and theft.

June 2

A hit-and-run crash was reported at Forest Crest Playfield, located on 236th Street Southwest. A vehicle hit a woman’s parked vehicle, causing long scratches.

A bicycle was found on a property on the 21500 block of 40th Avenue West. It was taken to the police station and logged.

Malicious mischief was reported on the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. A woman was in her car when a man offered to repair a dent he observed in her car for a price. When she returned, there was a larger dent and a punctured hole in her car.

June 3

A burglary was reported at a residence on the 4500 block of 225th Place Southwest. A sliding door was tampered with and a D.V.R., digital meter and projector were stolen. A notebook and food were left out on the counter. Detectives are investigating.

June 4

An alarm call was made on the 18600 block of 44th Avenue West. A man was found near the location, and was taken into custody by Lynnwood police.

June 5

A theft was reported at Albertsons on the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Stolen items were valued at $62.90.

A case of malicious mischief was reported on the I-5 north off-ramp at 236th Street Southwest. An item was thrown off of overpass and hit the sunroof of a man’s vehicle, cracking it.

June 6

A robbery was reported in the 23700 block of 56th Avenue West. A man was sleeping when two males broke down his door, tied his hands behind his back and demanded money. They took about $2,000 from the man’s box of money, some pill bottles and attempted to steal his gun. They left behind two firearms. Because of discrepancies in reports, a detective was assigned to the case.

A case of graffiti was reported in a girls’ restroom at Mountlake Terrace high school. The comments written on the stall suggested a shooting at the school the next day, and possible suicide. Three students provided statements. A police officer remained on campus the next day at the principal’s request.

June 7

An attempted theft was reported at the intersection of 242nd Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West. The victim said someone attempted to steal a generator out of a vehicle. The generator was moved out of the truck but left in the bed, and is valued at $850.

A threat was received at Mountlake Terrace High School when a student reported that they’d received a text that a shooting was going to happen at 11:20 a.m. After talking to many students, several of whom agreed they’d heard the same time, the investigating officer determined that there was a rumor started from a photo that a student saw of a student who used to attend Kamiak High School. The student in question now lives in Southern California. The threat was determined to be a rumor.