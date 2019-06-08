Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 31-June 6, 2019

May 31

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a third-degree theft warrant out of Marysville during a traffic stop. The man’s vehicle registration was expired.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Lake Stevens. While being searched, police located a wallet that did not belong to him. It was later discovered to have been reported stolen by a man who lives in Kirkland and was the victim of a vehicle prowl. Police also found multiple knives in the man’s pocket.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported her car had been keyed in the Greenview Apartment complex parking lot.

June 1

22800 block 44th Avenue West: While on patrol, police noticed a man and a woman who appeared to be unconscious in a parked vehicle located in the QFC parking lot. Upon police arrival, both exited the vehicle to speak with police. The woman’s behavior showed signs of recent drug use. Police saw suspected drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, but the woman — who owned the vehicle — refused to allow police to search the vehicle. The car was towed and impounded for evidence and the couple was released at the scene.

4100 block 22nd Street Southwest: A woman requested her ex-boyfriend be trespassed from her residence after she came home to find a dead rabbit in her home. She said her boyfriend has several rabbits at his residence and she believes he left it in her home. She said there was no sign of forced entry.

56th Avenue West (northbound): A woman reported her vehicle was struck from the rear at a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle that struck her was reported to have fled from the scene. She attempted to follow the vehicle, but was unable to obtain a license plate number. The woman said she noticed the vehicle was driving erratically behind her prior to the incident. Minimal damage was reported to her vehicle’s bumper, but the suspect’s vehicle was reported to have sustained serious front-end damage and was smoking.

June 2

212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for violating a no-contact court order. The female passenger in the vehicle with the man was the protected person in the court order. The vehicle the man was driving belonged to the female passenger’s father.

June 3

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrest a woman for a warrant. The woman was in her vehicle waiting to pick up her child from Mountlake Terrace High School. She had her 2-year-old daughter in the vehicle with her at the time. The woman’s vehicle and belongings were released to her husband’s custody. The woman’s daughter was handed over to Child Protective Services.

June 4

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A woman reported her vehicle — a 1996 Honda Accord — was stolen. She had recently given the vehicle to her niece and the vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of her niece’s residence. She valued the vehicle at $2,000.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported she was informed by staff at Public Storage that her storage unit had been broken into. Fifteen boxes with various items — including jewelry, a 48-inch TV, cameras, a Casio electric piano and Big Agnes camping tent — were reported stolen. The stolen items were valued at $3,500.

22100 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported her residence had been burglarized a week prior. The suspect(s) had cut the screens on a rear window to gain entry to her residence. The woman reported items on her back porch had been moved and cigarette butts were left behind.

60000 block 244th Street Southwest: A box was confiscated from a man who was reported to have been acting suspiciously outside of Studio 6 Motel. Police requested a warrant to investigated the box for narcotics.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a reported assault that occurred some time prior to the day it was reported. Police did not have enough evidence to file charges, and the dispute was believed to have been verbal.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for causing a disturbance at the Quartz Creek Apartments complex. He was reported by multiple people to be yelling outside of his brother’s apartment. The man was reported to have had a history of having mental health issues.

June 5

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said one of his company’s vehicles was involved in a hit-and-run collision on June 2 in the Safeway parking lot. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time. It is unknown who hit the parked vehicle.

23100 block 61st Street Southwest: A man reported his residence had been burglarized after he noticed power tools were missing. The suspect had stolen a DeWalt power tool battery charger and impact tool. His roommate said he had recently found the bathroom window screen had been removed. Crates had been stacked under the window, believed to help gain entry into the residence. The occupants of the residence suspect a former roommate is responsible.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: A Mountlake Terrace Elementary School student said a man came up to the playground fence and asked if he wanted to see a puppy. The boy then ran off and told a teacher. The man got back in his car and drove away. Police were searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the man or the vehicle.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from QFC after attempting to shoplift a cup.

6500 block 224th Street Southwest: A man reported someone stole his DeWalt pressure washing machine. He said he believed he found it posted online for sale. He said he knew it was his machine because there were modifications that he made to it.

June 6

23200 block 63rd Avenue West: A woman reported her car was stolen after parking it at a friend’s residence for almost a week. She said when she was dropping it off, she met a man and woman at the residence who were associates of her friend. The woman said she heard from multiple people that the female associate of her friend stole her vehicle.

5400 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after his wife reported he attempted to throw her off the porch. Police reported both parties had been drinking. The couple had been arguing and the dispute became physical. The woman was reported to have bitten the man during the dispute.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a reported verbal dispute between a couple. The couple’s two children were present during the incident.

