Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 30-June 5, 2023

May 30

600 block 128th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police were assisting the Everett Police Department when they arrested a man with multiple misdemeanor warrants out of Mountlake Terrace. During his arrest, police reported finding drugs and paraphernalia in his possession.

13600 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace police arrested a woman during a traffic stop for a DUI warrant out of Lynnwood.

May 31

4500 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman reported a sexual assault that she said occurred in May 2019.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Police investigated a burglary reported at Crazy Moose Casino after five suspects were caught on video surveillance breaking in through a rear kitchen door.

5000 block 239th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for violating a no-contact protection order after coming within 1,000 feet of the petitioner, who is her daughter.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant after causing a disturbance by yelling and throwing his fists in the air.

June 1

3900 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Mukilteo Police Department with arresting a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary reported at 56th Ave Market after two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras breaking into the store and damaging two windows. The suspects reportedly stole lottery tickets valued at $160 and a carton of cigarettes.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from Gateway Auto Repair.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from Jacksons Food Stores. The owner of the vehicle said he went inside to use the restroom and left the keys inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

5000 block 239th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

4900 block 219th Street Southwest: Police investigated a residential burglary after a man said his ex-girlfriend and another person broke into his home and stole items six months ago while he was in jail. The man told police he had surveillance camera footage of the incident.

June 2

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted vehicle theft. The suspect(s) reportedly damaged the ignition while attempting to steal it.

52nd Avenue West/244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after causing a head-on collision. No injuries were reported.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman told police she got into an argument with some “rowdy” teens near Safeway who threatened her with a knife and gun before she chased them away. Police said the woman had also recently gotten into three other confrontations prior to the incident and the previous one resulted in her arrest.

June 3

5300 block 232nd Street Southwest: A pet duck was found and sent to an animal shelter.

23600 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for violating a protection order after she was found sleeping on a bench at Korean Presbyterian Church. A records check showed that the petitioner of the 1,000-foot protection order lived 883 feet away from the church, which police said was a violation of the order.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for threatening to kill a couple of her neighbors during an argument. The woman was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Police said the neighbors have had run-ins with the suspect before.

June 4

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

June 5

5200 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to an assault reported at a residence involving two people who had been drinking. No arrests were made.