Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 3-9, 2019

May 3

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was transported to the hospital after he was reported to be rolling around on the ground and yelling at himself. Police reported he may have been under the influence of methamphetamine.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported a box truck hit her unoccupied vehicle while it was parked at Greenview Apartments and drove away. The driver of the box truck left a note with his contact information.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop in the Studio 6 Motel parking lot for a misdemeanor warrant.

6300 block St. Albion Way: A man was arrested for harassment after he admitted to threatening the woman he was living with during an argument. After the woman said she wanted him to move out he began yelling and threatened to harm her and damage the apartment.

May 5

8600 block Main Street: A man was arrested for a DUI after he was pulled over for speeding past police.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his trailer was stolen from the Albertsons parking lot. The trailer was locked at the time and contained the title to it and another vehicle, as well as other personal belongings.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported her storage unit at Public Storage had been broken into some time within the last month. A jade statue and assorted jewelry were reported stolen.

May 6

216th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A woman who was upset with her mother for practicing witchcraft used a baseball bat to damage her mother’s vehicle. The woman also damaged the window on the front door of her mother’s condominium.

May 7

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported the contents of a package left for her in the leasing office of the Quartz Creek Apartments were stolen. The office staff denied having tampered with the package. The package contents were valued at $80.

Cedar Way/237th Place Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department apprehend a suspect accused of burglary and trespass. The man had fled on foot after crashing his vehicle into a ditch.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported her storage unit at Public Storage had been broken into. A katana sword was reported stolen.

22000 block 39th Avenue West: A suspicious man was reported to have been walking his dog near the Cedar Way Elementary School property during recess. The man was allowing students to pet his dog. When a teacher began to approach the man, he walked away.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant out of Deschutes County for a probation violation.

May 8

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested at the Shell gas station for multiple misdemeanor warrants after police ran a random license plate check.

212th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision after her vehicle was rear-ended by another driver. She said the incident began after a case of road rage. She said she believed the man who hit her was frustrated she was not driving fast enough.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported he was assaulted in the QFC parking lot by two males. The man said he was punched twice by one of the men after returning to his vehicle. The incident may have been related to a verbal altercation he had with a woman in the parking lot before entering the store.

May 9

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported collision after a man hit a wooden utility pole. The man said he was looking at his phone when he accidently drove over the curb hitting a street sign. His 10-year-old daughter was in the vehicle with him at the time. Both were uninjured. When he attempted to correct, he hit the utility pole. The structure of the pole remained intact.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was stolen from the Cinnebarre theater parking lot. He reported his vehicle was locked at the time it was stolen.

21900 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported assault after a woman said she was slapped by a friend.

