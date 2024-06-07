Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 29-June 4, 2024

May 29

21900 block of the Interurban Trail: Theft was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A second burglary was reported at a business.

5600 block of 236th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a residence.

24200 block of 59th Avenue West: Fraud report was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a residence.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assist to Adult Protective Services at a residence.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual violated a protection order and discharged a firearm at the victim and her daughter through a door. An extensive search for the individual ensued, he was successfully apprehended and booked for multiple offenses.

May 30

23300 block of La Pierre Drive: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a business.

4200 block of 223rd Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

May 31

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was report at a residence.

23400 block of 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

23400 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

June 1

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.

4600 block of 238th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

24100 block of 43rd Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault in addition to other offenses.

22400 block of 56th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

June 2

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

5000 block of 244th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.

24300 block of 56th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

June 3

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

5800 block of 222nd Place Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

4400 block of 221st Place Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

23400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

23000 block of 44th Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

June 4

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

22200 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.

4600 block of 226th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

5400 block of 221st Place Southwest: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.

23900 block of 59th Place West: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.

4300 block of 226th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.