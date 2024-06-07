Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 29-June 4, 2024

May 29
21900 block of the Interurban Trail: Theft was reported.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A second burglary was reported at a business.
5600 block of 236th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a residence.
24200 block of 59th Avenue West: Fraud report was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a residence.
24200 block of 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assist to Adult Protective Services at a residence.
5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual violated a protection order and discharged a firearm at the victim and her daughter through a door. An extensive search for the individual ensued, he was successfully apprehended and booked for multiple offenses.
May 30
23300 block of La Pierre Drive: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a business.
4200 block of 223rd Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
May 31
5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.
5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was report at a residence.
23400 block of 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
23400 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
June 1
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.
4600 block of 238th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
24100 block of 43rd Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault in addition to other offenses.
22400 block of 56th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.
June 2
6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
5000 block of 244th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.
24300 block of 56th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
June 3
4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
5800 block of 222nd Place Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.
4400 block of 221st Place Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.
23400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
23000 block of 44th Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
June 4
22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.
22200 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.
4600 block of 226th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
5400 block of 221st Place Southwest: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.
23900 block of 59th Place West: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.
4300 block of 226th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.