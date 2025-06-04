Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 28-June 3, 2025

May 28

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

24400 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Officers responded to a fraud investigation at a business.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Harassment was reported at a residence.

23300 block Cedar Way: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

5400 block 221st Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services required police assistance at a residence.

May 29

21000 block 44th Avenue West: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23500 block 50th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

4700 block 224th Place Southwest: Police responded to a harassment report at a residence.

21900 block 55th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

May 30

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Burglary was reported at a business.

4400 block 228th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence. A subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

May 31

22900 block 40th Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

21800 block Highway 99: A suspicious person was reported. Officers arrested the subject for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Harassment was reported at a residence.

June 1

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver stopped for moving violations was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A robbery was reported at a business.

23800 block 53rd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

June 2

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was referred to Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion in lieu of arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

23800 block 54th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

June 3

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

23500 block 54th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

22000 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of fraud.