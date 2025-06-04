Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 28-June 3, 2025

May 28
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
24400 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
21900 block 64th Avenue West: Officers responded to a fraud investigation at a business.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Harassment was reported at a residence.
23300 block Cedar Way: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
5400 block 221st Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services required police assistance at a residence.
May 29
21000 block 44th Avenue West: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.
21000 block 44th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23500 block 50th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
4700 block 224th Place Southwest: Police responded to a harassment report at a residence.
21900 block 55th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
5300 block 228th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
May 30
22200 block 70th Avenue West: Burglary was reported at a business.
4400 block 228th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence. A subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
May 31
22900 block 40th Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
21800 block Highway 99: A suspicious person was reported. Officers arrested the subject for an outstanding warrant.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Harassment was reported at a residence.
June 1
6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver stopped for moving violations was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A robbery was reported at a business.
23800 block 53rd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
June 2
6100 block Saint Albion Way: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was referred to Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion in lieu of arrest for possession of a controlled substance.
23800 block 54th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
June 3
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of malicious mischief.
23500 block 54th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
22000 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of fraud.
