Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 28-June 3, 2021

May 25

6500 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported after a man learned his blue 2004 Suzuki GSX600R motorcycle had been stolen while he was at work. His roommate noticed the motorcycle was gone and found a screwdriver and removed ignition lying on the ground where it was normally parked. (Note: This item should have appeared in last week’s blotter, but report filing was delayed.)

May 28

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Three subjects were trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel after an employee reported they had refused to leave the room they had been occupying.

22700 block 39th Avenue West: A man said that someone had taken over his cell phone by changing its account PIN number and then transferring service to a new provider. He also mentioned that his email and a financial account had recently been hacked but no money was taken.

5700 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported that he received a notification from his bank of fraudulent activity and then determined someone had prowled his 2013 Ford F-150 truck, which had been parked in front of his apartment while he was at work. The fraudulent charges from three different merchants in the area totaled approximately $450.

21600 block 48th Avenue West: A man said both front windows of his vehicle had been smashed out overnight. He said that his debit card had been taken and then used to purchase $779 worth of goods online at Best Buy. The cost to replace the windows was estimated at $600.

May 29

23500 block 64th Avenue West: An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief call after the female victim discovered someone had cut and removed a section of tubing from her lawn’s irrigation system. She estimated it would cost approximately $5 to replace the tubing.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man said he was the victim of attempted theft after someone went through his unlocked mailbox and opened a letter containing his bank statement. The suspect then left the opened letter in the mailbox.

May 30

5900 block 228th Street Southwest: Participants in a verbal argument were separated by police and provided with a domestic violence pamphlet after it was determined that nothing physical had occurred.

22800 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported being the victim of malicious mischief after discovering that someone had cut his vehicle’s brake lines overnight. He estimated the cost of repairs to be approximately $400.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: An officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run collision at the EZ Corner Mart. Police observed from surveillance footage that a male subject driving a newer green Chevrolet Colorado crew cab truck with chrome running boards had hit the passenger side of another vehicle while backing up in the parking lot. The male driver, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, camouflage shorts, Vans hat and a face mask, did not stop and then left northbound on 56th Avenue West. The female driver of the car struck by his truck was not injured. Damage to her vehicle was estimated to be less than $1,000.

May 31

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: A man returned from being out of town over the weekend to discover his blue Ford F-250 had been stolen. He advised police that the center console had contained a black Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol in a lockbox.

Intersection of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest: An officer responding to a collision between two vehicles found probable cause to arrest a female driver who had been involved for DUI.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: An officer dispatched to a vehicle collision found probable cause to charge a male driver involved with DUI, driving with a revoked license and not having a required interlock ignition device installed.

June 1

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported he was the victim of fraud after he had sent a $75 application fee supposedly for a house to rent, which he saw advertised on Craigslist. When the man went to further check out the house, located in the 23000 block of 53rd Avenue West, he found a sign in the window stating that it is not for rent and the ad was a scam.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Two packages containing furniture parts and accessories were reported as being stolen from the male victim’s front porch while he was out of town for the weekend. Surveillance footage from the previous day showed a suspect wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans take the packages.

June 2

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An officer dispatched to a verbal domestic dispute at the Studio 6 hotel provided a female subject with a domestic violence resource pamphlet after she said no assault had occurred. The male subject she reportedly had been arguing with had left the hotel room at her request before police arrived.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man discovered his silver 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen from its carport sometime within the previous three hours.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported a hit and run after a green sedan entered his lane and struck the driver’s side rear-quarter panel on his truck. The man was not injured and he said the other vehicle continued driving east into the Lynnwood area.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police trespassed a male subject at the Studio 6 hotel following a complaint from staff who said he had been belligerent and refused to check out of his room.

June 3

21700 block 48th Avenue West: A man said someone had prowled his unlocked vehicle overnight and taken a wallet containing $50 cash and a $250 gift card.

23600 block 58th Avenue West: Two participants in a verbal dispute received domestic violence brochures after police determined no physical assault had taken place.

Intersection of 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest: Probable cause was established to arrest a male subject for DUI. The man was slumped over the center console and unresponsive when police initially made contact. Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were observed in his lap and a subsequent search found six blue pills believed to be oxycodone.

