Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 27-June 2, 2022

May 27

23900 block 56th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after a resident noticed that graffiti had been spray painted on a nearby telephone pole.

5600 block 218th Court Southwest: Police arrested a man on an outstanding felony warrant. The subject refused to comply with several commands to put his phone down and while being taken into custody resisted arrest. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking on the warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee at Safeway reported that his Honda Civic’s rear license plate had been stolen. He was unsure whether it was taken from his apartment located in Seattle or from the local store’s parking lot. The car’s front license plate was entered into evidence for destruction.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Theft was reported in which a resident’s delivery package said to contain a hazardous materials mask valued at $299 had been stolen.

May 28

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police dispatched to a burglary call observed that the back door of Pho Tran’s restaurant was opened and damaged. No suspects were found inside of the business and a K-9 track was unsuccessful. The restaurant’s owner stated nothing was stolen and its back door was the only item damaged or destroyed.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at 7-Eleven after the store’s owner arrived and found that a window on the front door had been smashed and the back door was open. No suspects were found inside the building. Police observed the rear exit is a fire escape and a key was found in the lock with the alarm disabled. Inside the store, two crates full of cigarette cartons were located by the rear exit along with milk crates with cigarette cartons. It appeared as if the boxes were staged to be taken out of the building. Several drawers in the cash register area were observed to be open and disturbed as if someone had been searching around in them. The cigarette display had also been disturbed and cigarette boxes were scattered on the ground beneath it. One of the cash registers appeared to have been opened and had money taken out of it. In addition, the store’s owner stated several packs of lottery tickets had been removed from their display and were missing. Nine crates of cigarette cartons along with several other tobacco products were said to be missing from the storage area in the office. The owner estimated that the missing items included 397 cartons of cigarettes with a total value of $47,640, various tobacco items he valued at nearly $2,500, seven books of lottery scratch tickets with a total value of $1,450, and 54 boxes of cigarettes he valued at nearly $648. The cost of repairing the broken window was estimated to be $500.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Based on the statements of witnesses, police determined that probable cause existed to arrest a man for violating a no-contact order that restricts him from being within 1,000 feet of the residence of his ex-girlfriend. The subject had left the scene in an unknown vehicle prior to police arriving.

22300 block 58th Avenue West: A black canvas backpack was located in the parking lot at St. Pius X Catholic Church, in the planter strip between the west parking lot and 58th Avenue West. Its contents included a full box of Gold Dot 9-millimeter ammunition, two 19-round loaded 9-millimeter magazines, 17 loose 9-millimeter rounds, two silver training rounds of ammunition and a USB charging block. The items were all entered into evidence as found property.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called police to report that a package delivered to his apartment’s front door had been stolen. It was said to contain a Wandrd camera backpack and tech bag with a total value of $425.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Cinebarre movie theater after the owner of a Mercedes discovered that it had been damaged and broken into. Upon returning to his car, he found its trunk was latched but ajar and it appeared that someone had pried the trunk open, causing damage, and rummaged through it. He stated that nothing was taken but he knew someone had gained access because items in the trunk had been moved. Police observed several scratches around the edges of the trunk door that appeared to have been made by a hard object being wedged in between the door and the frame. Scratches appeared in several places along the seam of the trunk door as if there were multiple attempts to gain access. It did not appear entry was attempted anywhere else on the car. The cost of repairs was estimated to be $1,000.

May 29

23400 block 55th Avenue West: A resident reported that the catalytic converter from a borrowed Toyota Prius was stolen overnight. In addition, she found that the light bulbs in her carport where the vehicle was parked had been unscrewed to prevent them from turning on.

23000 block La Pierre Drive: A father and son were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between them.

May 30

4800 block 219th Street Southwest: A prowl in progress was reported in which witnesses stated a male suspect was in the backyard of a residence stealing items. Police were informed that the suspect went westbound, jumping fences through people’s property from 48th Avenue West. They searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The resident living at the home where the suspect was initially observed stated that his shed had been unlatched during the incident but he could not identify anything that was stolen. Due to the shed being unlatched, police determined there is probable cause to believe the suspect committed second-degree burglary.

5700 block 215th Street Southwest: Police determined probable exists to charge a male suspect for telephone harassment domestic violence involving his ex-girlfriend. He had been repeatedly trying to contact her via text messages and phone calls, including after she had asked him to stop and blocked his phone number. He then continued making many attempts from “No Caller ID” phone numbers during late night and early morning hours. The victim stated that upon answering one of those calls she told him not to contact her and not to come to her house. In addition, one of the texts from him stated that he was going to come to her house and “act a fool.” The victim reported she received the message before later discovering that two of her car’s tires had been slashed. Several attempts by police to contact the suspect via phone were unsuccessful and he was cited for the telephone harassment.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called police to report that his personal safe was missing from his bedroom closet. It was said to contain his two passports, $1,000 in cash and approximately ten 9-millimeter bullets. He stated there was no evidence of a burglary occurring at his residence.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police provided a woman with a domestic violence pamphlet following an argument with her boyfriend, who had fled the house in a vehicle prior to their arrival. An attempt to contact him by phone was unsuccessful.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported by phone that his utility trailer had been stolen from the parking lot located along 219th Street Southwest at the Lakeside Apartments. The missing trailer was painted black and is a flatbed with 4-inch sides.

May 31

5700 block 215th Street Southwest: Police determined probable exists to charge a man with felony domestic violence harassment with threats to kill. He was reported to have sent several dozen texts and made dozens of phone calls to his ex-girlfriend harassing her, including calling and threatening to shoot her and anyone who gets in his way. The victim stated she was afraid for her life and the lives of her family. Charges were referred to the prosecutor for filing.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man turned in an AR-15 style rifle to the police department. He said he wanted to surrender the gun and a subsequent records check returned that it was clear with no record. The firearm was entered into evidence as surrendered.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner a Toyota 4Runner reported it had been prowled after he noticed that the truck’s rear passenger window was shattered. Several items were missing from inside the vehicle including the victim’s wallet that contained his driver’s license, credit cards and concealed pistol license, and a case that held two firearm magazines and some loose ammunition. Upon checking his bank account, the man then noticed several pending transactions at three area merchants. During their subsequent investigation, police learned that all of the items taken from the 4Runner, except for a credit card, had been left in an area located behind the vehicle.

June 1

23300 block 58th Avenue West: Staff at the Mountlake Terrace Library reported that a rear window was damaged overnight. The exterior pain window was broken towards the top of the window and there was a two-inch hole in the glass. No rocks were located near or around the glass that could have caused the damage.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: The owner of a Subaru Impreza reported that it had been broken into overnight and his passport was missing. He stated the car’s trunk was found open and the vehicle appeared undamaged. A large speaker system and several other miscellaneous items normally stored in the trunk were found scattered around the vehicle. In addition, his father’s Honda Accord was also broken into. Items had been removed from the vehicle and scattered about but nothing appeared to have been taken. The cost of repairs was estimated to be $500.

Intersection of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West: A man and a woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets and went separate ways following a verbal argument between the two about ending their relationship.

June 2

5200 block 221st Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a vacant residence after it was discovered that someone had broken glass from a window. Police observed that a window near a garage port was broken. However, there were wood boards located behind the window and they determined that no entry had been made into the residence.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell