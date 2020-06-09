Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 27-June 1, 2020

Between May 27-June 5, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported 12 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

May 27

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner reported one of the vehicle’s windows was broken out and several tools were stolen.

22900 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a domestic violence assault in which a woman reported her boyfriend punched and choked her. The suspect left the scene before police arrived and was contacted by phone. Police said he denied any involvement in the assault, but based on the victim’s statements and physical evidence, he was cited for assault.

May 28

23900 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related hit-and-run collision. When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect vehicle with severe damage and received reports that an intoxicated man was seen leaving the area. He was eventually identified and the investigation is ongoing.

21600 block 55th Avenue West: An unknown person stole a cell phone and charger from a vehicle overnight.

23200 block 65th Place West: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an alleged assault after a child reported being kicked. Further investigation revealed that there was no probable cause for an assault charge.

May 30

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported that a man forced her into a vehicle with the intent to rob her, but when the vehicle slowed to a stop she was able to escape. Police detectives are continuing the investigation.

23400 block 55th Avenue West: Police responded to an overdose after a subject reportedly smoked Oxycontin pills and had no pulse. Officers administered two doses of Narcan, reviving the subject, who was then transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

May 31

4800 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown subject reportedly smashed the windows out of a parked vehicle.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen from a parked vehicle.

June 1

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A Tommaso 10-speed bike was reported stolen.

6100 block St. Albion Way: A white woman was arrested for a hate crime and assault after she reportedly pointed a gun at a Muslim woman and her two daughters and told her to leave the country. The suspect was contacted and detained for police questioning and voluntarily turned over the handgun. Read more about it at MLT News’ previous story here.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police were informed about a burglary in progress at a construction site. Upon arrival, officers contacted a subject who was hiding in some nearby bushes. Next to the subject was approximately $3,000 worth of copper wire that was confirmed to be property of the contractor. The subject was arrested and booked into jail for commercial burglary.

