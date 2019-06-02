Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 24-30, 2019

May 24

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief after he was reported to have been acting erratically. He was reported to have broken a window by punching it. During the incident, he attempted to attack his girlfriend, but was stopped by other occupants of the apartment.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported hearing shouting coming from his neighbor’s apartment. When police arrived, the man was the only one present in the apartment. He said his girlfriend had left the apartment to go to her father’s residence. He said the woman had been drinking and causing a disturbance.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported an unknown individual was blackmailing him via email and demanding $1,000 in bitcoin. The suspect claimed to have hacked the man’s computer and gained access to personal, sensitive data belonging to the man. The suspect also claimed to have accessed the webcam on the man’s laptop.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant during a traffic stop. Once she was in police custody, she admitted to having lied about her name. When she gave her real name, police discovered she had a felony warrant.

May 25

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled in the Studio 6 Motel parking lot. The vehicle did not have working locks and a cellphone was reported to have been stolen.

19900 block Aurora Avenue: A woman arrested by the Shoreline Police Department was transferred to Mountlake Terrace police custody for a misdemeanor Warrant. The woman had admitted to having recently used heroin.

22100 block 58th Avenue West: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision after she discovered damage done to her vehicle. Her vehicle was parked in front of her residence when it was struck on the driver’s side leaving a scrape on the rear fender. White paint reside and debris from the suspect vehicle.

May 26

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant by Lynnwood police after being mistaken for his brother with a similar name. After police discovered the mistake, they learned the man had a warrant out of Shoreline for driving with a suspended license. The man was transferred to the Shoreline Police Department.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A woman reported her home was burglarized while she was at church. She came home to discover the front door had been damaged to gain entry. A safe containing documents, two checkbooks and key to her friend’s car were reported stolen. The vehicle was not reported to have been stolen.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic assault after she was reported to have hit her ex-boyfriend. The two began arguing after the woman accused the man of stealing paperwork. She attempted to stop the man from leaving the residence and a struggle followed. Two children — a 14-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

6200 block Albion Way: A man was arrested for domestic assault after his girlfriend reported he punched her in the arm. The couple has three children who were in the residence at the time of the incident.

May 27

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend after neighbors reported hearing a disturbance. When police arrived to the residence, the woman denied there being a disturbance and said her boyfriend was not in the apartment. However, her brother told police the boyfriend did assault his sister and was still in the residence.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his motorcycle was stolen. The motorcycle was last seen parked in his apartment complex’s parking lot.

May 28

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported fraud case after a lawyer reported he was impersonated by an unknown suspect. The suspect attempted to help a man recover money from his mother’s estate and the man signed an authorization of representation. The lawyer realized it was a fraud and withdrew the document. The man did not suffer any financial loss.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: An abandoned Go-Cart was found in the Lake Ballinger Park. The Edmonds Police Department reported the Go-Cart was stolen from the Family Fun Center. The Go-Cart was returned to the center.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported two of his storage units at Public Storage were broken into. Both units had padlocks that were broken off to gain entry. The man reported a case of vodka and whiskey may have been stolen.

May 29

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: Police performed a welfare check after a neighbor reported frequently hearing a woman scream for help. When police arrived at the residence, the man was reported to be intoxicated. Police spoke to the woman who said she has been with the man for 30 years and the last time the he assaulted her was two-three years ago. She also said he would stop her from reporting the abuse by taking her phone. She said she is working with friends and family on a way to leave the man.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man and woman evaded police custody after they were reported to have been using drugs in the Brentwood Apartments complex parking lot. When police approached the vehicle, the male driver failed to respond to police commands and he drove away with the female passenger. The man was reported to have had a gun with him. Police received later reports of the abandoned vehicle with the gun inside. The man and woman were reported to have been fleeing on foot, but were not apprehended.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a collision after one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of 228th Street southwest and 44th Avenue West. The suspect driver was reported to have not been paying attention to the road. No injuries were reported.

May 30

5600 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute after a man reported his girlfriend assaulted him. The couple was in the process of moving out of their residence when they began to argue and she scratch him across the face and left. The man said he believed she was under the influence of heroin. The woman was charged with fourth-degree assault.

— Compiled by Cody Sexton