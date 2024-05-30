Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 22-28, 2024

May 22

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from a business. The subject had previously shoplifted from the store.

5400 block of 218th Street Southwest: A package theft was reported.

5400 block of 228th Street Southwest: A bicycle theft was reported.

4400 block of 236th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. The suspect was located and arrested for the assault.

May 23

6500 block of 218th Street Southwest: Mail theft was reported.

22900 block of 40th Place West: A missing person was reported. The subject was located a short time later.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic violence protection order violation was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

6800 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police took possession of narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia that were left behind in an unoccupied apartment.

May 24

24100 block of 48th Avenue West: A female driver slumped over in a running vehicle was reported. Officers determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

May 25

22000 block of Highway 99: Police conducted a traffic stop at the for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

May 26

4200 block of 214th Street Southwest: Stolen jewelry was reported.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: A juvenile runaway was reported. The juvenile returned home a short time later.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a robbery where a female was punched several times and had a pistol pointed at her. The two suspects stole her purse and fled the area. A K9 track was conducted with negative results.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Police investigated an occupied running vehicle with a subject slumped over in the driver’s seat. The officer determined the driver was impaired on drugs. The driver was arrested for physical control. During a search incident to arrest the officer located several weapons, including a pistol. The subject was arrested for physical control and weapons violations.

May 27

22200 block of 56th Avenue West: A suspicious subject was reported. Officers contacted the subject, who was intoxicated. Officers found the subject was 18 years old. The subject was cited for minor in possession or consumption of alcohol.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

May 28

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Licensing violations were reported. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license and an outstanding warrant.

22400 block of 60th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report. Neither party was cooperative with police.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.