Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 22-28, 2020

Between May 22-28, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported more 18 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

May 22

23800 block 56th Avenue West: A woman told police her ex-husband violated a temporary court protection order after he called and texted her multiple times. When police contacted the man he said he did not know the order was still active. A citation was sent to the man through the mail.

23400 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony warrant for second-degree burglary out of Lynnwood. He was also reported to have drug paraphernalia in his possession, but police elected not to charge him for it.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said her residence was burglarized in the early afternoon and 101 broaches valued at $4,000 were stolen. She told police some of the broaches were gold and silver, and included sapphires and diamonds. She also reported 20 perfume bottle valued at $900, an orange bag valued at $90 and $100 worth of underwear and brassieres were stolen. The woman said she suspected her ex-boyfriend — who also had a felony drug-related warrant — of stealing the items.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported her father was the victim of fraud via a phone scam. According to the woman, her father sent $200 in prepaid Visa gift cards to the suspect(s) after he was reportedly told there was a freeze on his COVID-19 stimulus check.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said that her ex-husband violated a court-issued restraining order by threatening to take their shared son away from her. She told police he relayed the message through a text. However, police were reportedly unable to contact the man.

23300 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between family members that occurred outside of a residence.

May 23

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Taluswood Apartments. According to the owner, the vehicle insurance, registration and owner’s manual were stolen. Multiple pairs of sunglasses were also stolen as well as a cell phone charger.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled and multiple items inside — including a black Michael Kors purse, Apple iPad Pro and an Apple Pen — were stolen, with a value of $1,300. The suspects also broke the vehicle’s rear passenger window to gain access to the vehicle.

May 24

3600 block 205th Street Northeast: A woman said her vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen over the weekend while the vehicle was parked on the street in front of her residence.

May 25

20300 block 15th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Shoreline Police Department with a domestic violence assault reported in the Cinebarre theater parking lot. The female victim said she and the suspect — her boyfriend — are homeless and living in her vehicle. She told police that the two argued and he began damaging her car, breaking the glass in the vehicle’s sunroof. As she attempted to flee the scene, he reportedly tackled her from behind, causing her to bleed from minor injuries. According to police, the two have a documented history of domestic violence.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man said he was the victim of a domestic assault incident involving his roommate. He told police that his roommate attacked him unprovoked and began punching him. When a friend attempted to intervene, the suspect also attacked him. The suspect was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

4500 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance between a married couple.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Two subjects were trespassed from Jackson Food Store for harassing customers and pounding on the door.

May 26

23300 block 56th Avenue West: Three subjects were trespassed from Calvary Fellowship Church after they were reported to have been sleeping on the property.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A woman told police she left the window of her vehicle down in the Teriyaki Garden parking lot and when she returned, a backpack containing $100 in cash and key to her vehicle was gone.

7100 block 229th Place Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled and his backpack was stolen recently, but he was not sure of the exact time. He said the backpack contained an orange and black lunchbox and a Lenovo Ideapad work laptop.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Safeway after a man reportedly stole a woman’s purse and shoplifted a bottle of vodka before leaving the store. Police located the man nearby and recovered the stolen items. He was cited for third-degree theft and released at the scene.

May 27

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled, although nothing was stolen and no damage was done to her vehicle.

May 28

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported his work vehicle was vandalized. According to police, the vehicle’s rear passenger-side window had been smashed out and multiple items were stolen, including two ladders, a laser level, two hand levels, two hammers, a stud finder, a grey tool box, and two orange collapsible tote carts. Video surveillance captured two suspects during the incident.

23900 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision after a man drove into a trailer parked on the street. When police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. Police also reported seeing a firearm in the vehicle and requested a search warrant to continue their investigation.

1600 block Grove Street: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Marysville Police Department with a drug search on a suspicious vehicle. However, no illegal controlled substances were found.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton