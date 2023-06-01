Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 20-30, 2023

May 20

22300 block 51st Avenue West: A man was arrested for several firearm-related crimes after reportedly firing a weapon in his neighborhood and threatening his neighbors. Charges include aiming or discharging firearms/dangerous weapons as well as unlawful possession of firearms and harassment. The man admitted to firing one weapon into the air from his front porch and firing a “pen gun” at the ceiling inside his residence. During the incident, the man made threats to possibly kill his neighbors and told police he suspects his family wants to kill him to gain ownership of his house. The man was evaluated at Swedish Edmonds.

May 21

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man said his storage unit at Public Storage was broken into and multiple items, including an acoustic guitar and other musical equipment valued at $450, were stolen.

May 22

6700 block 2200 block Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary reported at Procraft Industries after someone attempted to steal propane tanks. According to police, the suspect(s) cut through a chain-link fence to gain entry to the property and left a machete at the scene. A vehicle was also reportedly prowled.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at GameStop after someone stole four packets of Pokemon cards valued at $260.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle was prowled and a backpack containing a computer was stolen. The suspect(s) also reportedly smashed a window to gain entry to the vehicle. The damage was valued at $285.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Two vehicles belonging to Blue Flame Heating, Air and Electric were broken into and multiple items were stolen from inside — valued at more than $3,500 — were stolen. The suspect(s) also caused damage to the company vehicles, with an estimated repair cost of $550.

May 23

21800 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a vehicle struck a city sign and fled the scene.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a man noticed someone struck the side of his parked vehicle.

66th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after patrol officers witnessed the vehicle he was driving swerving.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: An armed robbery was reported at a convenience store after two suspects threatened an employee with a stun gun and stole several flavored vapes.

May 24

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a woman told police someone struck her parked vehicle, damaging the rear bumper and fleeing the scene.

21500 block 50th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after repeatedly hitting her husband in the head during an argument

22200 block 61st Avenue West: A woman reported witnessing someone attempt to prowl her vehicle while it was parked in front of her residence. She told police the incident was recorded on her security camera. Nothing was reported stolen.

May 25

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for felony harassment after reportedly threatening another man with a crowbar.

22200 block 51st Avenue West: A woman who is renovating her home reported items valued at $1,000 were stolen from in front of her home.

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman said her husband’s vehicle was stolen from a hotel parking lot.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A 14-year-old girl reported a man in his mid-20s followed her and repeatedly attempted to speak to her. She said it scared her and after approaching someone for help, the man fled the scene.

May 26

4900 block 221st Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and harassment after screaming at and threatening another man. The victim told police the suspect threatened the man with a knife, but police said they could not find one.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman was arrested for malicious mischief after breaking down the door to her mother’s bedroom during an argument. According to the victim, her daughter was attempting to get her car keys. The mother also told police she suspected her daughter of recently having done fentanyl.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after becoming intoxicated at Cinebarre.

May 27

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was trespassed from Cinebarre after a verbal altercation with employees.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and a woman who recently broke up. The argument started after the man came over to the woman’s apartment to do his laundry and wash his car. She told police she no longer wanted him at her apartment.

23000 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a dispute at an adult assisted living facility after a resident allegedly pushed a server who works there. The server – a minor – told police that the man attempted to go into an employees-only area to get himself a drink after he felt like he had waited too long for service. The employee told police the man shoved him in an attempt to enter the area.

11600 Northeast 195th Street: Mountlake Terrace police took custody of a man arrested by Bothell police for a Mountlake Terrace warrant — for driving with a suspended license and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary reported at Little Caesar’s where the suspect(s) stole more than $600 in cash from the safe, register and tip jar. The suspect(s) also reportedly damaged a window to gain entry. The cost to repair the damage was valued at $2,000.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported multiple belongings were stolen from her storage unit at Public Storage.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was spray painted on four sides with messages accusing the owner of selling fentanyl. The owner accused his neighbor, who reportedly denied it.

May 28

4300 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary reported by a woman who said she came home and found her screen door opened and the latch broken. Nothing was reported stolen. The woman said her dogs may have scared off the suspect(s).

236th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI-related collision after he struck another vehicle at an intersection. Police reported finding empty beer cans in the vehicle.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex. It was later recovered in Lynnwood by local police. No suspects were arrested.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for stealing alcohol from QFC. Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but police were able to track it down using video surveillance footage. After contacting the suspect, police said he confessed to the crime.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said someone attempted to steal her vehicle while it was parked near her residence. The suspect(s) reportedly smashed out a window to gain entry and damaged the steering wheel column in an attempt to expose the ignition switch. The damage done to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500.

May 29

1100 block Sea Vista Place: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a high-risk vehicle stop. Officers said the female driver was reportedly an assault suspect who fled from Edmonds police.

6500 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man and woman reported their adult granddaughter was missing and may have been kidnapped. The missing 27-year-old woman reportedly suffers from Angelman’s Syndrome – fetal alcohol syndrome – and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and lives in an adult care facility south Puget Sound. The reporting parties told police they had received several calls from a blocked phone number demanding $350,000 if they wanted to see their granddaughter again.

22500 block 51st Avenue West: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle.

May 30

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop on a Marysville warrant for criminal trespass. Police also said the man was driving with a suspended license.