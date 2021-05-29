Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 20-28, 2021

May 20

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported a malicious mischief incident by phone. She said the back window of a borrowed vehicle had been broken out and damage was estimated at approximately $250.

May 21

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Two subjects were trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel after refusing staff’s requests to leave a hotel room they had stayed in.

6500 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported after the male victim found that his green Honda Civic had been stolen and then located it a short distance away. The rear license plate had been removed, its radio stolen and there was a parking citation on the windshield when he found the car.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Fraud was reported by phone after the female victim said she did not receive a credit card she was expecting and received a bill for nearly $2,800 in charges made to it.

May 22

23800 block 56th Avenue West: A man discovered that the driver’s side rear window on his truck had been shattered by a big rock. Nothing had been taken from the vehicle and he believed it was harassment resulting from a relationship with an ex-girlfriend.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An officer was dispatched to a theft at the Studio 6 hotel after an employee noticed a Samsung 50-inch flat screen television was missing from a room that hadn’t been occupied in nearly a month.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported that a black and orange KTM 690 motorcycle he recently bought had been stolen from the parking lot.

5400 block 223rd Place Southwest: While responding to a disturbance, police found a man with outstanding warrants who was in possession of a stolen license plate. He was arrested for possession of stolen property and taken to the Snohomish County Jail.

May 23

21600 block 53rd Avenue West: A couple reported being the victims of theft after finding $5,500 cash was missing from their residence.

4300 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman driver who had no identification on her following a collision was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and also for driving without insurance.

May 24

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from the Safeway for a year after a store employee said she was known to steal.

23400 block 50th Avenue West: A woman reported she never received a bank card she had been expecting and then noticed several unauthorized transactions totaling nearly $5,100.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police arrested a woman for being in possession of a stolen vehicle after she was observed occupying it in the Studio 6 hotel’s parking lot.

May 25

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported the catalytic converter on her Toyota Prius had been stolen overnight.

4100 block 220th Street Southwest: Police found probable cause to charge a female juvenile with domestic violence assault after a physical altercation with her mother, which left a visible scratch injury.

23300 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported that a man had attempted to steal the catalytic converter from a neighbor’s car. She heard a loud “sawing sound” coming from the parking lot and saw a man underneath the vehicle. He claimed it was his friend’s car and when the witness said she’d call the police, he ran to an older white Honda with no license plates and drove away. The responding officer observed metal shavings on the pavement and found the catalytic converter was missing from the neighbor’s Honda Element.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested during a traffic stop after police determined she had multiple outstanding warrants and did not have a required ignition interlock device on her car while driving.

May 26

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported being the victim of a hit and run that occurred at his place of work. He said that sometime during the day someone had torn the right side mirror off his vehicle, likely when backing out of the parking stall next to him.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: While responding to a reported auto prowl, a police officer located a Subaru Impreza with a smashed front passenger side window in the parking lot. The owner told police said that a package containing a children’s book was missing.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man said his Mercedes C300 sedan had been prowled while in the parking lot overnight. The rear passenger side window had been broken and a purse holding his young daughter’s play items had been stolen.

May 27

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: Police pulled over a vehicle for failure to completely stop at an intersection with a posted stop sign. It was determined that the male driver had three outstanding warrants in the area and he was arrested.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported that someone had stolen a Yamaha trumpet and approximately $40 in cash from her unlocked Toyota Camry overnight.

5800 block 222nd Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police determined that the male subject driving the vehicle had an outstanding warrant, resulting in his arrest.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: An officer dispatched to a verbal domestic incident provided both subjects with domestic violence pamphlets after determining that nothing physical had happened.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman called to report that community mailboxes for two properties of a business complex had been broken into overnight. No mail was reported missing and damage to the mail boxes was estimated at $1,500.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man said that someone had stolen his vehicle’s catalytic converter overnight.

May 28

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man pulled over for an expired registration was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Brier. He was taken into custody and subsequently turned over to an officer from the Brier Police Department.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man discovered that someone had broken into his company vehicle overnight. Nothing was reported missing although damage to the broken front passenger side window was estimated at $500.

