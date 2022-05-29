Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 20-27, 2022

May 20

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed, at the request of staff, from the Safeway property for one year.

21900 block 56th Avenue West: A resident reported that her motorcycle’s rear license plate was stolen overnight.

Intersection of 56th Avenue West and 231st Street Southwest: The driver of a blue Amazon delivery van reported a hit and run, stating that the driver of a green Honda Civic failed to yield at the intersection. The van’s driver swerved to avoid the car, which was traveling eastbound on 231st Street Southwest, and reported feeling a collision he described as a nudge from the suspect vehicle. The victim vehicle sustained less than $1,000 in damage.

21800 block 55th Avenue West: A man and woman received domestic violence pamphlets following an argument.

May 21

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Police determined probable cause existed to arrest a man for three counts of domestic violence assault and a felony violation of a court’s protective no-contact order. He was initially reported to have assaulted two family members and had left the residence before police arrived. During an argument with his wife, the suspect struck his adult son, who had attempted to calm down the situation, with a closed fist. The suspect then grabbed his wife’s neck with two hands. His mother-in-law called 911 and he left the residence.

The suspect’s wife had significant red marks on her neck from where he had grabbed her with two hands, although she stated that she had never lost consciousness and her breathing was not impacted. The son declined any medical attention for the abrasion on his swollen lip. Approximately one hour later, the suspect was reported to have returned to the residence. After letting himself in by using his house key, the suspect then assaulted his mother-in-law by throwing kitchen items at her while she was lying in a temporary bed near the kitchen area. She was visibly bleeding from her leg and aid responded for her injuries. A search of the area was unable to locate the suspect. Charges against him were referred to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office.

5200 block 232nd Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported by a resident who stated that her Ring camera had been vandalized. Surveillance video showed a male suspect had walked up to the camera located on the house’s secondary entrance and spray painted it with black paint. The cost of replacing the camera was estimated at $225.

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reported that two males and one female — at least two of which were said to be juveniles — had spray painted a wall located at Terrace Park Elementary School. Police observed graffiti on the north wall of the school and on an entrance door, window and concrete support beam.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: An employee at the Olympicview Arena reported that a trailer had been stolen from the business. Surveillance footage showed that two men in a white work truck had taken the trailer after cutting the lock located over the ball of the trailer. The stolen trailer, valued at approximately $8,700, was later recovered by the Auburn Police Department.

May 22

23200 block Cedar Way: Debris was apilled on the roadway, creating a traffic hazard. The items included various tools such as wrenches and sockets, and a broken toolbox was located on the sidewalk. The debris was cleaned off the roadway and entered into evidence as found property.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a jittery male subject for driving while under the influence of drugs.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Police determined probable cause existed to arrest a man for domestic violence assault and violating a no-contact order that prohibited him from being within 1,000 feet of the protected party’s residence. The man, who had left the scene before police arrived, was contacted by phone and told police that he had been approximately 350 feet from the residence. He admitted he tried to grab a set of vehicle keys from his juvenile daughter and grabbed, twisted and held onto her wrist before eventually letting go. Attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful and a citation was sent to the court for mailing.

May 23

22600 block 73rd Avenue West: A truck that had been reported to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as a stolen vehicle was recovered. While responding to take possession of the vehicle, its owner noted there was paint sprayed on the truck that wasn’t there before, the ignition was damaged, and there was possibly damage to the engine along with missing parts and items including a fuel tank and toolbox. The truck also had a stolen license plate from another vehicle located on it that was entered into evidence for destruction.

May 24

22800 block Lakeview Drive: The owner of a Subaru Impreza 2.5i reported that it had been stolen overnight from the parking lot at the Andorra Estates apartments. In addition, the stolen car had contained the victim’s work phone.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A resident reported that video showed a male suspect had tried to siphon gas out of her neighbor’s van and then left the area in a red and silver Ford F-250. The truck’s license plate returned as having been reported to the Seattle Police Department as a stolen vehicle. During a check of the area, Edmonds police located the truck in the parking lot of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in the 23000 block of Highway 99, although the suspect was not located. The vehicle’s owner stated he was not currently able to respond and take possession of the truck so it was subsequently towed and impounded.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police observed and followed a dark gray Toyota Avalon that had been reported as stolen to the Seattle Police Department a week prior. They then attempted to initiate a traffic stop after it had entered the parking lot located at the 56th Avenue Market, which was closed. But the suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the parking lot, during which it struck one patrol car on the passenger side quarter panel, causing heaving damage to the patrol car and rendering it inoperable. The suspect vehicle accelerated rapidly while headed southbound on 56th Avenue West, and police visually estimated the car to be driving between 80-100 mph so they elected not to pursue the vehicle as it sped off.

May 25

21800 block Highway 99: A male subject was trespassed from Cesco Medical Supply for one year after he had refused staff’s requests that he leave the property.

22700 block 57th Avenue West: Two subjects, one male and one female, were both provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal incident between them.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident reported that a subject had sent him a text message threatening that something would happen to the resident and his family if he didn’t pay $2,900. The victim stated that the subject sent a photo of a person holding a gun and a photo of dead bodies. Police explained to the resident that the subject was attempting to scare scam him.

May 26

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Taluswood Apartments in which the driver of a U-Haul truck hit a carport, causing it to fall down. One witness reported that the male driver had said he was moving a friend into the apartments and he then fled. Video footage showed the man getting out of the U-Haul truck and looking at the damage. In addition, there were photos of the vehicle fleeing the property. The cost of repairs for the destroyed carport was estimated to be $20,000. While on a different call near the apartments, police observed the U-Haul truck turning into the complex and contacted its driver. As a result, police determined there was probable cause to arrest the man for the earlier hit-and-run incident. He was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Vandalism was reported at Terrace Creek Park after graffiti that included overtly racist markings and swastikas was found on several trees located along a trail in the park.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Mazatlan restaurant. Surveillance video showed that a red Dodge Ram 2500 truck exiting a parking stall had backed into an unoccupied Cadillac Escalade. The suspect vehicle then left the area after damaging the Escalade’s rear passenger side. Repair costs for the victim’s vehicle were estimated to be $600.

May 27

Intersection of 56th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest: The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision while attempting to turn from 220th Street Southwest onto 56th Avenue West was cited for failing to yield after striking another vehicle during a green light. No injuries were reported and both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

