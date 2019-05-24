Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 17-23, 2019

May 17

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported a collision in the Albertson’s parking lot involving her parked vehicle. A dent with traces of white paint was located on the driver’s side rear quarter panel of her vehicle when she returned to it from the store.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace High School staff reported someone wrote a message in the boy’s bathroom threatening to “shoot the school up” on Monday. Parents, students and staff were notified via an email. Additional police presence was requested on campus on Monday and the school is taking the necessary precautions.

65th Avenue West/236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested during a traffic stop for multiple misdemeanor warrants. She also did not have vehicle registration, insurance or valid form of identification.

23100 block 46th Avenue West: A man and woman were arrested at a residence for multiple federal and misdemeanor warrants. While taking the two suspects into custody, police found drug paraphernalia as well as identification and debit cards belonging to someone else in the suspects’ possession.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault after he hit his wife three times during an argument. The man was also reported to have broken the woman’s phone when she attempted to call her mother. Two children were present during the altercation.

6500 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reported he was receiving orders from eBay that he did not purchase. He was not being charged for the items and has been sending them back.

May 18

52nd Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for multiple warrants and driving with a suspended license. One warrant out of Lynnwood was for a DUI, requiring his vehicle to have an ignition lock device, which the vehicle did not have.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted other local agencies in a DUI collision after the suspect’s vehicle was stopped for severe front-end damage. The driver was reported to have a head injury and was bleeding. He was also reported to have been incoherent and not wearing a seatbelt. The case was taken over by the Lynnwood Police Department.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his wife during an argument. The woman said her husband choked her to the point of almost losing consciousness after she refused to lie to a doctor during their child’s medical appointment. She said her husband wanted their child to fake an illness for an unknown reason.

May 19

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a man and woman having a loud conversation outside. The woman reported the argument was personal. The man was outside searching along the sidewalk for his missing teeth.

May 20

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police were called to Mountlake Terrace High School after school staff received reports a student had posted a photo on the photo-sharing phone app Instagram of him holding a gun. Staff was wary due to threats having been written previously on a bathroom stall. The gun was only a CO2 pistol and the student said it was unrelated to the threat to the school. The student’s parents were notified.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to an alarm at Rainier Cannabis after a man attempted to break into the store. HEe was seen on video surveillance spray painting one security camera and prying the door open with a crowbar. He was unable to gain entry to the store due to the inner, metal door. Damage done to the security camera and door was estimated to be $400-$500.

May 21

7100 block Ballinger Way: A man arrested by Edmonds police for possession of a legend drug without a prescription was transferred to the custody of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for multiple warrants.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported another woman was making threatening remarks about her behind her back. The victim said the woman making threats had previously attempted to assault her at an event that the victim was working at.

23000 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported collision after a driver — who was backing out of his driveway — failed to yield to another vehicle and backed into the second vehicle’s passenger side. No one was reported injured.

21400 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault after an altercation with her husband. The two had been arguing when the man left their residence to stay at his parents’ home. His wife followed him and was reported to have been verbally abusive and restraining him with her arms as he attempted to leave his parents’ residence.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her husband was assaulted by a female neighbor who nudged him with her shoulder, causing him to drop groceries he was carrying. The two parties were reported to have had conflicts in the past. Police issued the suspect a citation for the assault. No one was reported injured.

May 22

4700 block 241st Street Southwest: A woman who was staying at her parents’ house while they were out of town reported someone rang the doorbell and yelled an expletive threat. The suspect then broke a window. Police discovered a broken Verizon phone on the scene.

May 23

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reported his backpack was stolen from the locker room at the Recreation Center Pavilion. In the backpack were his cellphone and wallet, which contained multiple debit/credit cards. One of the cards was used at Safeway in the amount of $268.68 and another charge was made at Home Depot in the amount of $705.39.

22800 block 64th Place Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was stolen while it was parked at his residence. The man said he believes a former roommate stole the vehicle, but provided no proof.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton