Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 15-21, 2024

May 15

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: An assault was report at a business.

22300 block of 66th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

22200 block of 39th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

May 16

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

5000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

22300 block of 58th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was conducted at a residence.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4900 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was cited for assault.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Theft was reported at a residence.

23200 block of 50th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. Two charges of harassment were referred to the prosecutor.

May 17

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

24000 block of 54th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

May 18

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

3700 block of 224th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

23000 block of 55th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

22000 block of Highway 99: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

May 19

5600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for a warrant in addition to possession of methamphetamine.

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: An assault was reported at a business. The victim was pepper sprayed and was uncooperative with police.

21600 block of 60th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

4500 block of 221st Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a residence.

May 20

6400 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for registration violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Patrol stopped a vehicle for equipment violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol recovered a stolen firearm.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.

23100 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

4700 block of 237th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.

May 21

22200 block of 56th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

23300 block of 58th Avenue West: A missing person report was made at a residence.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for registration violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.