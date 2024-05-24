Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 15-21, 2024

May 15
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: An assault was report at a business.
22300 block of 66th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.
22200 block of 39th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
May 16
4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
5000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
22300 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
22300 block of 58th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was conducted at a residence.
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4900 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was cited for assault.
6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Theft was reported at a residence.
23200 block of 50th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. Two charges of harassment were referred to the prosecutor.
May 17
21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block of 54th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
May 18
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
3700 block of 224th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
23000 block of 55th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
22000 block of Highway 99: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
May 19
5600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for a warrant in addition to possession of methamphetamine.
21900 block of 66th Avenue West: An assault was reported at a business. The victim was pepper sprayed and was uncooperative with police.
21600 block of 60th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.
5600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4500 block of 221st Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a residence.
May 20
6400 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for registration violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Patrol stopped a vehicle for equipment violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol recovered a stolen firearm.
4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.
23100 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
4700 block of 237th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.
May 21
22200 block of 56th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
23300 block of 58th Avenue West: A missing person report was made at a residence.
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for registration violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
