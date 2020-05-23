Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 15-21, 2020

Between May 15-21, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported more than 60 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

May 15

21600 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled and power tools including a Makita set of drill and impact driver XT269M and Milwaukee double cutter were stolen. He valued the stolen tools at $600.

22700 block 40th Place West: A woman said her residence was burglarized after a house fire. She reported $175 in various currencies, include U.S., euros and pesos, were stolen. She also said that jewelry was stolen, but she could not confirm the value of the stolen pieces.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: The property manager at Andorra Apartments said a man was wandering around the complex, jiggling unit door handles and asking people to let him in. She also told police that man approached two children and made inappropriate comments to them.

May 16

21900 block Highway 99: The Mountlake Terrace Police Department K-9 unit responded to a vehicle collision involving a felony warrant suspect reported in the Starbucks parking lot.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her brother’s fiance.

5300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a mother and her adult son. The two were reportedly arguing over a trust fund left to the man by his grandfather.

21900 block Highway 99: Two men were located on Red Dragon Casino property, surrounded by drug paraphernalia. They were asked to leave and police disposed of the paraphernalia.

May 17

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Red Dragon Casino after police reported finding him outside of the business using an electrical outlet to charge his phone.

4500 block 224th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted with a medical call involving a woman claimed to have been drugged by a man she had been staying with for three days. She also told police that the man had kept her locked in a bedroom more than once and she could not get out. When police arrived, the woman let officers in the house and they reported her bedroom door frame was reinforced with metal plates and a deadbolt. There were also several surveillance cameras in the house. She told police she believed the man she was staying with was involved in drugs and she did not feel safe. She said she had never done drugs, but felt like she had been slipped drugs without her consent or knowledge. She told police the man refused to take her to the hospital. She refused to fill out a written statement for police because she said feared for her kids’ safety.

4700 block 212th Streets Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her boyfriend.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said her sister’s boyfriend violated a no-contact order by using her credit cards and said she was afraid of him. According to the woman, her boyfriend racked up 15 fraudulent charges amounting to $387.60.

May 18

4800 block 236th Street Southwest: A Mountlake Terrace man was arrested after he entered the Lynnwood apartment of his estranged wife, opened fire and took their shared 5-year-old child. He was arrested in his Mountlake Terrace residence. No one was injured during the incident. Read more about the incident here.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI after he was slumped over unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle standing still in the middle of the roadway. He was transported to the Lynnwood Police Department to complete a blood-alcohol test and later booked into Snohomish County Jail.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said that she was threatened by her downstairs neighbor. After investigating the incident, police said there was no probable cause that a crime occurred.

5000 block 239th Place Southwest: A man was cited for prowling a vehicle after the vehicle’s owner positively ID’d the man. The victim told police he saw the man inside his truck and went outside to investigate, but did not make contact with the man. He reported $40 in loose bills were stolen. The suspect was located and taken into custody not far from where the theft occurred.

May 19

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief after police responded to a domestic violence incident. According to police, the woman admitted to attacking her boyfriend — whom she shares a son with — during an argument because she was upset with him. She said she slapped, punched and spat at him multiple times. She said she did not stop until her son broke the two apart. During the incident, the man reportedly kicked the woman in the leg and stomach.

22200 block 58th Avenue West: Someone stole two rubber exterior entry door mats at St. Pius Church.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported seeing a man who looked to be in his early 20s opening her neighbors’ mailboxes. She suspected he was stealing checks from them.

24100 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman said her unlocked vehicle was prowled while it was parked in front of her residence. She told police a phone charger and assorted change were stolen.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle had been prowled overnight while it was parked at Lake Ballinger Estates. Items reported stolen include car accessories and a pair of snow boots.

19900 block Filbert Road: Mountlake Terrace police provided K9 assistance to the Bothell Police Department after a driver was spotted throwing empty plastic bags used for narcotics out onto the roadway. A traffic stop led to the male driver’s arrest for drug-related charges after drug paraphernalia was visible in the vehicle. The department’s K9 unit gave a positive alert after detecting a controlled substance.

10900 block 6th Avenue West: The police K9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a suspected narcotics situation. However, no narcotics were reported to have been detected.

44th Avenue West/228th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was damaged after she returned home to find a dent the size of a BB pellet on the passenger side. She said she heard something hit her vehicle while she was driving near Sorelli’s Pizza in Mountlake Terrace.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled, with the glove box and center console searched and emptied. Five gift cards totaling $50 from various stores and her vehicle insurance were stolen.

May 20

23000 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle belonging to the Vineyard Park Adult Family Home was prowled, with two hubcaps stolen. The bumper was also damaged but a facility employee told police she thinks someone may have backed into the vehicle, causing the damage.

May 21

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Three vehicles were reported prowled in the Arbor Village apartment complex parking garage. The first owner reported miscellaneous items including a lighter, pack of cigarettes and a vehicle detailing tool were stolen. The second victim reported $2.60 in loose change and his vehicle registration were stolen. The third victim said her Apple iPod — valued at $200 — was stolen from her glove compartment.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said a package containing fishing equipment was stolen from his doorstep. He valued the contents at $30.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman said her boyfriend’s wallet was missing after they left a Shell gas station.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton