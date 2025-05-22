Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 14-20, 2025

May 14

Interurban Trail: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

22200 block 36th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

22900 block 72nd Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants after officers responded to a disturbance at a residence.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

23500 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported

5600 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

21800 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault report at a residence.

May 15

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

4100 block 36th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21500 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

May 16

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business. The suspect was found while they were driving away and detained. He was arrested for theft, possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. A subject was arrested for assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for violating a court order and for having an outstanding warrant.

May 17

23500 block 53rd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

5900 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant after being stopped for vehicle licensing violations.

5800 block 224th Place Southwest: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. They were arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business, and a suspect was arrested for the offense.

May 18

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.

23200 block of 55th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

23600 block 53rd Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant. A second person tried to interfere with the arrest and was arrested for obstruction and assault.

May 19

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a collision report and arrested a subject for driving under the influence and hit and run.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

22900 block 72nd Place West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver stopped for licensing violations was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

May 20

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant in addition to possession of a controlled substance.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a business.

6500 220th Street Southwest: A driver who was stopped for a registration violation was arrested for having a revoked driver’s license.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

23100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.