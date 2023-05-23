Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 13-21, 2023

May 13

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A QFC employee reported $4,000 worth of tequila was stolen. The suspects reportedly walked out of the store with 27 bottles of 1800 tequila.

May 17

6000 block 188th Lane Northeast: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Redmond Police Department with apprehending a domestic violence suspect.

5100 block 219th Street Southwest: A woman told police her husband raped her back in February after she took medication and fell asleep. She also showed police text messages and video of him admitting to the assault.

May 18

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported the trunk of his vehicle was broken into and multiple items were stolen from inside. According to the owner, the suspect(s) stole his prescription glasses, sunglasses, Casio watch, military base parking pass and $5 in cash. He also estimated the cost to repair his trunk was $700.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance involving a man and woman in the QFC parking lot. No physical assault was reported.

22300 block 51st Avenue West: A woman was arrested for domestic assault after shoving her mother and throwing a brick through a window. The initial argument began after the victim refused to hand over her daughter’s car keys because she was intoxicated.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft reported at Pheasant Hill Condos where suspect(s) damaged multiple mailboxes and stole mail from inside.

May 19

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was removed from Aces Poker after causing a disturbance. The suspect – who works at the location – had reportedly become intoxicated waiting at the bar for his girlfriend to get off work.

May 20

22000 block 48th Avenue West: Officers picked up two juvenile males who were reportedly trying to steal a handicapped parking sign at a church. Police also reported finding drug paraphernalia on one of the minors.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reportedly stole beer from Jackson’s Food Stores.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a domestic assault after a woman told police her boyfriend assaulted her three times between 2018 and this year. A protection order was issued for the woman.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for several misdemeanor warrants across multiple jurisdictions. His charges included resisting arrest, malicious mischief and failure to transfer the title of a vehicle.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to an assault at Ballinger Park near the boat ramp where a juvenile female was attacked by several other juveniles. When the victim was able to get into her mom’s car, the suspects attacked the vehicle, leaving scratches on both sides. One suspect reportedly threw ice cream at the victim’s mother.

May 21

5000 block 217th Street Southwest: Police recovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Kent.

6400 block 234th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a man and his adult son. According to the man, he attempted to address his son’s ongoing drug addiction issues when the incident became physical. The victim told police his son shoved him, spat at him and then fled in his vehicle. Police said the man will be charged with assault, theft and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

5000 block 239th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for assault after she and her mother got into a physical altercation. Initially, an argument began over the suspect making loud noises while packing her cigarettes. The argument escalated and the suspect kicked her mother in the stomach, causing her to fall down.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man reportedly stole eye drops from Bartell Drugs.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary at Nail 220 and Spa where the suspect(s) reportedly stole approximately $8,000 worth of beauty and hair care products. The owner also reported $100 in cash was stolen and damage valued at $1,500 was done.