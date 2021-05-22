Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 13-19, 2021

May 13

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A vehicle’s front license plate was reported stolen after its owner discovered the plate missing. She was certain that its screws had been secured tightly and that the plate hadn’t simply fallen off.

15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard: While responding to a request for assistance from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office South Precinct, K9 Jax gave an alert, outside of a vehicle at the evidence storage garage, which was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

May 14

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported being the victim of an identity theft after receiving a notice that he owes over $500 on a Target credit card. The man said does not have such a card.

May 15

23100 block 54th Avenue West: A theft was reported after a woman had two packages containing approximately $300 worth of clothing stolen from her porch. Surveillance video showed a white male, who was wearing an orange safety vest, pick them up and then leave in a white SUV parked on the street.

4400 block 219th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic incident was reported and the responding officer provided both parties involved with domestic violence brochures after learning that no physical assault had occurred.

23100 block La Pierre Drive: A woman reported she saw a female suspect rifling through her vehicle. She confronted the suspect, who then got into the passenger seat of a blue Hyundai being driven by a man, and the pair left the scene. Dispatch advised that the suspect’s vehicle was stolen, but police were unable to locate it or the suspects involved.

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: Police who were dispatched to a silent alarm at Mike’s Plumbing determined from surveillance footage that a male subject had broken into a van. He had apparently used a saw horse, which had been left next to the vehicle, to break its passenger side window and then gain entry. The man had left the scene on a bicycle by the time officers arrived and it was not known at that time if anything was stolen from the van.

Intersection of 65th Place West and 228th Street Southwest: A man pulled over for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to use his turn signal was determined to be intoxicated and arrested for DUI and issued multiple infractions.

May 16

24200 block 54th Avenue West: An officer arrested a man at his residence while assisting the Everett Police Department, who had probable cause to arrest the man for six counts of a court order violation. An Everett police officer then took custody of the suspect at the Snohomish County Jail.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: An officer assisted the Edmonds Police Department in locating a suspect in a physical domestic incident.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A woman reported an illegal dumping incident in which someone had dumped items of “garbage” on her property overnight.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: An officer who was dispatched to a verbal domestic incident provided domestic violence pamphlets to the residents after it was determined that no physical altercation had occurred.

May 17

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision reported in the entrance to the Red Dragon Casino’s parking lot. It was determined that the driver of a Toyota Prius who was turning into the parking lot had failed to yield to a bicyclist crossing that entrance on the sidewalk. His car hit the man riding the bicycle, knocking him to the ground and causing minor injuries including small cuts, scratches and bruises. The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

May 18

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: An officer who was dispatched to a verbal domestic incident determined that nothing physical had happened and both parties received domestic violence pamphlets.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen overnight. The cost of damage was approximately $2500.

May 19

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said that someone prowled her vehicle and took a Gucci handbag and wallet containing her driver’s license, cash, debit and credit cards. Also missing from inside the vehicle was a pair of sunglasses. The total estimated value of items and money taken was approximately $2,800.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An employee of the Studio 6 hotel reported suspicious circumstances after observing that two people registered to another room were jiggling the door knob of a separate room in what appeared to be an attempt to gain entry. Police determined that one of the subjects, a female, had outstanding warrants and found drug paraphernalia while arresting her. The male subject was upset at being accused of the door jiggling, which he denied doing. Then a short time later, after police had left, the man went to the hotel’s office, where he threatened the employee. Officers returned to the hotel and while arresting him for harassment found Xanax pills and a pipe.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported that his white Chevrolet Astro van had been stolen while he was at work.

