Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 12-19, 2022

May 9

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: Staff at Procraft Windows and Doors reported that two of its fleet vehicles were damaged over the weekend. One of the work trucks had one of its catalytic converters cut and removed. The second work truck had both of its catalytic converters stolen. (The report of this incident was not available when last week’s police blotter was compiled and published.)

May 11

4100 block 219th Street Southwest: A delivery driver stated that when she walked up the residence’s driveway to deliver food, she saw a man standing in the window naked from the waist down. He was standing sideways so that she could see him from a side profile view and she reported that the man was masturbating and staring at her. The victim made eye contact with the man, put the food down onto the doorstep and then left. She stated that she felt terrified by what she had seen. Police made several subsequent attempts to contact the suspect at his residence but were unsuccessful and requested that the case be assigned to detectives for follow up. (The report of this incident was not available when last week’s police blotter was compiled and published.)

May 12

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to a suspicious incident after staff at Mountlake Terrace High School reported that there was graffiti on a wall inside one of the boys’ bathrooms stalls that said, “I have a bomb.” Staff agreed that the school would cover up the graffiti and stated that they did not believe that there was much credibility to it as being a legitimate threat. A couple of hours later, another call came from the school stating that the same statement had again been written on the same stall. Police returned to the location and staff again stated that they did not feel that there was much credibility to the writing as a threat. They added that the school would close off the bathroom for the day.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported. The suspect vehicle veered into the victim’s lane, striking the front driver’s side of her vehicle. She said both vehicles then pulled over to the right side of the road. She stayed in her car and the suspect got out of his vehicle, walked around it, and then proceeded her car, where he threw his hands up, then got back in his vehicle and fled without saying anything to her. The victim was not injured and her car was observed to have damage on its front driver’s side, including a flat front tire. She described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Mercedes car that did not have a rear license plate affixed to it. The suspect was described as a Black male in his 30s who was approximately 6 feet tall with a skinny build.

May 13

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief and theft was reported at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center after an employee of South County Fire discovered that the pipe fittings used to connect their fire hoses had been sawed into and had copper fittings stripped and stolen. The employee stated those fittings had last been seen intact the day before and that the incident had occurred sometime within the last 24 hours. The damage to the pipe and fittings was estimated to be at least $10,000 to repair, although he said it could cost as much as $50,000 depending on how much damage was done to the system as a whole.

5100 block 230th Street Southwest: A male resident stated he recently found out that his credit card had been used in several online transactions around Florida to purchase approximately $5,0000 worth of fraudulent charges. He contacted his bank and was issued a new card; however, he stated that when he received the card in the mail it already had $4,000 in new fraudulent charges made online at a hotel. The victim also reported he received a new driver’s license in the mail that he hadn’t placed an order for. He had called the Washington State Department of Licensing and was informed that he was likely a victim of identity theft.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A car prowl was reported by phone after a resident found the vehicle’s driver’s door ajar and some personal items were missing, including a Dell laptop.

May 14

4400 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported that a bicycle had been left in front of her property. It was entered into evidence as found property.

5900 block 214th Street Southwest: The owner of a Honda Odyssey reported that the vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen sometime overnight. He estimated the cost of repairs at $1,500.

May 15

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: A man who had parked his vehicle for several hours overnight in the drive-thru located at Diore Espresso was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. The man’s vehicle was observed to have its engine running and the transmission was in gear when police contacted him. He admitted driving to the parking lot after drinking nearby and said he stopped there because he felt he was under the influence and didn’t think it was safe to drive any further. After he performed field sobriety tests, police determined there was probable cause to arrest him for DUI. The subject was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

May 16

22800 block 44th Avenue West: An employee at Ace Hardware reported fraud. A suspect had entered the store on May 14 and used a business account belonging to an investment company to make a nearly $2,476 fraudulent transaction in order to purchase hardware tools and equipment. The suspect was said to be a former employee of the investment company and had signed the transaction receipt by using the name of another man who is currently employed there. Police contacted the employee, who denied making the purchase and was upset that his name had been used to do so. He told police that he wanted to file a complaint as a victim of identity theft since the suspect used his name to make the fraudulent transaction. During a records check, police also obtained information that man is a suspect is a Mukilteo Police Department theft case where he was making fraudulent transactions at an auto parts store using a company’s charge account.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Fraud was reported by phone. A resident stated she had recently filed her tax return through a certified public accountant and was later advised that her information and taxes had previously been filed with the IRS on Dec. 31, 2021. She had already filed a complaint with the IRS about the fraudulent incident and learned she also needed to do so with local police.

22000 block 48th Avenue West: Vandalism was reported at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after a passerby stated that racist symbols/words were spray painted on an outdoor picnic structure located in the back lot of the property. Police observed several different types of graffiti, some of which were overtly racist, had been drawn in several different colors of ink on the structure’s support legs.

May 17

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man observed sleeping in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle parked at the Lake Ballinger boat ramp was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle after consuming alcohol or marijuana while under the age of 21. Before waking him up, police also observed two beer cans, one of which was opened, inside of the vehicle. Police immediately smelled marijuana when the subject subsequently rolled the window down after they contacted him, and also smelled marijuana when the subject later stepped out of the vehicle. The man stated he had been smoking marijuana and parked at the boat ramp several hours earlier. He also said the beers in the car were his but that they were from the previous night. Among the items found in his possession was what appeared to be a small pipe with marijuana in it. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A City of Mountlake Terrace vehicle was involved in a recent attempted catalytic converter theft while it was parked overnight in front of city hall. Surveillance video showed a pickup truck had entered the parking lot and then parked between two city-owned Toyota Prius cars. A subject who appeared to be male is then seen walking from near the truck and around various areas the Civic Campus property. The car’s exhaust pipes had been cut, but not completely through, and the oxygen sensor was also damaged and had to be replaced. The total cost of repairs was approximately $600. The suspect vehicle appeared to be a red or maroon mid- to late-model Chevrolet Silverado truck that appeared to have a large aftermarket front bumper/brush guard with two spotlights on it.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A Studio 6 motel employee had found several items including a firearm that had been left in a room after its occupant had checked out. The Taurus G2c firearm had been discovered under a pillow by cleaning staff and police subsequently determined its magazine contained eleven 9-millimeter rounds of ammunition. Also among the found items was a pill bottle that contained a white powder believed likely to be either methamphetamine or cocaine. The firearm, magazine and rounds of ammunition were entered into evidence as found property. The pill bottle and some small Naloxone packages were entered into evidence for destruction. Police attempted by phone to contact the woman who had rented the motel room but were unsuccessful.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Theft was reported after a woman discovered that her neighbors had taken a delivery package off her porch. Surveillance footage showed they had first investigated the package close to an hour after it was delivered. Nearly two hours later, the male neighbor was seen grabbing the package while on his way down the stairs with a woman from the same apartment unit. The victim stated there were seven products in the delivery package and their total approximate value was $655.

4800 block 227th Street Southwest: Police arrested a woman during a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant out of the Shoreline Police Department and driving on a suspended license. It was also discovered that the “trip permit” affixed to her vehicle’s back window was actually just a photocopy of a real trip permit. The subject was transported to Thriftway in Shoreline, where Shoreline police then took custody of her. She will be cited via mail for driving with a suspended license and a trip permit violation.

May 18

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident reported that her work-issued laptop was stolen out of the hotel room she was staying at in Glendale, California. She stated that she had tried to report the theft to the Glendale Police Department but they informed her that they could not take the report over the phone.

24300 block 52nd Avenue West: A resident stated that a man had contacted her by phone claiming to be a representative for the internet security system she subscribes to. He told the victim that there were three new withdrawals from her bank account and then transferred her to a man who claimed to be a representative from her bank. That individual then told her that he was in communication with the Federal Reserve and that she had to go to her bank, withdraw $4,500 in cash, purchase Target gift cards with the money and then send him pictures of the cards. The resident complied and upon calling her bank the next day learned that she was likely the victim of fraud. The bank then froze her accounts and instructed her to contact local police.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police determined that the vehicle’s trip permit affixed to its back window had been altered and previously filled out with different dates. The driver was cited for a trip permit violation and will receive her citation in the mail. The invalid trip permit was placed into evidence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for trespass and assault. She was located in a room at the Studio 6 motel that she did not have permission to be in, was taken into custody, and then transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on several charges. The woman had previously showed up intoxicated at a nearby residence and began banging on the front door.

May 19

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called police to report that a male acquaintance who had been contracted to do some concrete work at his house had subsequently stolen two shoring panels that he valued at $450 each. Surveillance footage showed that the panels were carried away and the man admitted to taking them while cleaning up the job site, but claimed the situation was a misunderstanding and he reported having already dropped them off at the dump. The resident requested charges for theft be filed against the subject and the case was forwarded to the prosecutor.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at the Safeway after a man spat at an employee of the internal Starbucks stand before he left the store. The employee was not struck by the spit and the suspect was last seen heading westbound toward 44th Avenue West. Safeway staff did not want to pursue pressing charges for the spitting but stated that they wanted the man trespassed from the store. An area check for the suspect did not locate him.

4000 block 228th Place Southwest: Two women and one man were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after having a verbal argument.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A man and a woman were given domestic violence pamphlets following an argument between them.

