Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 1-7, 2024

May 1
5600 block of 240th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4300 block of 228th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.
22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.
23000 block of 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A report of a missing person was investigated.
4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business.
23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a multi-residence building.
5400 block of 221st Place Southwest: Patrol responded to an assist to Child Protective Services at a residence.
23300 block of Cedar Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
May 2
21000 block of 44th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Theft from a vehicle was report at a residence.
5200 block of 244th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.
May 3
6300 block of 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assist to Child Protective Services at a residence.
6400 block of 227th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.
May 4
5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported stolen at a residence.
21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A sex offense was reported at a residence.
22000 block of 64th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21300 block of 50th Avenue West: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.
24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
May 5
3900 block of 225th Place Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in addition to possession of a controlled substance.
22200 block of 39th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made at a residence. An individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
May 6
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
22200 block of 39th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made at a residence. An individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
May 7
6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
23100 block of 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
