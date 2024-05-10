Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 1-7, 2024

May 1

5600 block of 240th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4300 block of 228th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

23000 block of 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A report of a missing person was investigated.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a multi-residence building.

5400 block of 221st Place Southwest: Patrol responded to an assist to Child Protective Services at a residence.

23300 block of Cedar Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

May 2

21000 block of 44th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Theft from a vehicle was report at a residence.

5200 block of 244th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business.

May 3

6300 block of 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assist to Child Protective Services at a residence.

6400 block of 227th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

May 4

5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported stolen at a residence.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A sex offense was reported at a residence.

22000 block of 64th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21300 block of 50th Avenue West: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

May 5

3900 block of 225th Place Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in addition to possession of a controlled substance.

22200 block of 39th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made at a residence. An individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

May 6

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

22200 block of 39th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made at a residence. An individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

May 7

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

23100 block of 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.