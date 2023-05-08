Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 1-7, 2023

May 1

22400 block Brier Road: The Mountlake Terrace Police Department assisted Brier police with a residential robbery. No arrests were made.

May 2

66th Avenue West/216th Place Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for DUI. Police reported finding beer in the vehicle.

1100 block 205th Street: A man who was initially arrested by the King County Sheriff’s Office was transferred to Mountlake Terrace police for multiple warrants. The transfer took place in Shoreline.

212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

300 block 120th Avenue Northeast: Mountlake Terrace police took custody of a warrant subject apprehended by Bellevue police. The man’s warrant was reportedly for felony harassment.

May 3

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman told police her daughter – a Mountlake Terrace Elementary School student – was being harassed by another student. According to the woman, the other student had threatened to jump her daughter.

7100 block 228th Street Southwest: A 71-year-old man was reportedly assaulted while riding his bike along the Interurban Trail. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect – a man in his 20s – kicking the victim while he was on the ground. The suspect also reportedly shouted racial slurs at the victim.

6500 block 225th Place Southwest: A man said a shotgun was stolen from his vehicle a week prior.

22500 block 70th Place Southwest: A Nintendo Switch was reportedly stolen from a package delivered to a residence. The stolen item was valued at $360.

5800 block 212th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for squatting in a vacant residence.

May 4

6400 block 234th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for a malicious mischief warrant. While in custody, police reportedly found 15 counterfeit narcotics in his possession.

4700 block 237th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for a theft warrant out of King County after initially attempting to serve him a protection order.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to reports of a man yelling loudly from a residence. Police learned the man also had a DUI warrant. However, the man had fled the scene before police arrived.

May 5

23600 block 49th Place West: A woman told police her son, a minor, was being harassed by another minor via phone calls.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A security guard at Taluswood Apartments reported seeing two suspects attempting to break into the complex mailboxes using a crowbar. However, the suspects reportedly left the scene before police arrived. The damage to the mailboxes was valued at $200.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at Evergreen Playfields after a man refereeing a game for the Seattle National Soccer League said one of the players punched him multiple times. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

48th Avenue West/228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a man reported another driver struck his truck and fled the scene. The collision reportedly caused extensive damage to the man’s truck.

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Everett during a traffic stop. While in custody, police determined that the man had been driving under influence of alcohol and also reported finding methamphetamines in his possession.

23600 block 54th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while parked near Cedar Park Christian School. The suspect(s) reportedly broke a window to gain entry to the vehicle and stole tools from inside valued at $4,000. The owner estimated the cost of the damage to be $1,000.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle was reportedly prowled while parked at Terrace Station West Apartments.

May 6

66th Avenue West/227th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. No injuries were reported.

May 7

4700 block 223rd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant after police initially conducted a welfare check on him.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported her vehicle was stolen from her residence.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary at a vacant store located in the Cedar Plaza shopping center. According to the property owner, tools valued at $12,000 were stolen. An estimated $100 in damage was reported for a window.

5300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI warrant after police responded to a malicious mischief report. The man and another man were pushing over garbage cans and mailboxes. Police said both were intoxicated. The second man also had a warrant but was not taken into custody because it was non-extraditable.