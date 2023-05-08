Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: May 1-7, 2023

May 1
22400 block Brier Road: The Mountlake Terrace Police Department assisted Brier police with a residential robbery. No arrests were made.
May 2
66th Avenue West/216th Place Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for DUI. Police reported finding beer in the vehicle.
1100 block 205th Street: A man who was initially arrested by the King County Sheriff’s Office was transferred to Mountlake Terrace police for multiple warrants. The transfer took place in Shoreline.
212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.
300 block 120th Avenue Northeast: Mountlake Terrace police took custody of a warrant subject apprehended by Bellevue police. The man’s warrant was reportedly for felony harassment.
May 3
22000 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman told police her daughter – a Mountlake Terrace Elementary School student – was being harassed by another student. According to the woman, the other student had threatened to jump her daughter.
7100 block 228th Street Southwest: A 71-year-old man was reportedly assaulted while riding his bike along the Interurban Trail. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect – a man in his 20s – kicking the victim while he was on the ground. The suspect also reportedly shouted racial slurs at the victim.
6500 block 225th Place Southwest: A man said a shotgun was stolen from his vehicle a week prior.
22500 block 70th Place Southwest: A Nintendo Switch was reportedly stolen from a package delivered to a residence. The stolen item was valued at $360.
5800 block 212th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for squatting in a vacant residence.
May 4
6400 block 234th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for a malicious mischief warrant. While in custody, police reportedly found 15 counterfeit narcotics in his possession.
4700 block 237th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for a theft warrant out of King County after initially attempting to serve him a protection order.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to reports of a man yelling loudly from a residence. Police learned the man also had a DUI warrant. However, the man had fled the scene before police arrived.
May 5
23600 block 49th Place West: A woman told police her son, a minor, was being harassed by another minor via phone calls.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A security guard at Taluswood Apartments reported seeing two suspects attempting to break into the complex mailboxes using a crowbar. However, the suspects reportedly left the scene before police arrived. The damage to the mailboxes was valued at $200.
22200 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at Evergreen Playfields after a man refereeing a game for the Seattle National Soccer League said one of the players punched him multiple times. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
48th Avenue West/228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a man reported another driver struck his truck and fled the scene. The collision reportedly caused extensive damage to the man’s truck.
4100 block 214th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Everett during a traffic stop. While in custody, police determined that the man had been driving under influence of alcohol and also reported finding methamphetamines in his possession.
23600 block 54th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while parked near Cedar Park Christian School. The suspect(s) reportedly broke a window to gain entry to the vehicle and stole tools from inside valued at $4,000. The owner estimated the cost of the damage to be $1,000.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle was reportedly prowled while parked at Terrace Station West Apartments.
May 6
66th Avenue West/227th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. No injuries were reported.
May 7
4700 block 223rd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant after police initially conducted a welfare check on him.
23400 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported her vehicle was stolen from her residence.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary at a vacant store located in the Cedar Plaza shopping center. According to the property owner, tools valued at $12,000 were stolen. An estimated $100 in damage was reported for a window.
5300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI warrant after police responded to a malicious mischief report. The man and another man were pushing over garbage cans and mailboxes. Police said both were intoxicated. The second man also had a warrant but was not taken into custody because it was non-extraditable.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.