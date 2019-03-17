Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 9-14, 2019

March 9

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for seven misdemeanor warrants from multiple agencies after she violated a court-ordered protection order.

March 10

23600 block 78th Avenue West: A man was arrested after being identified as a suspected prowler at the Pacific Park Apartments. He was also trespassed from the property.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for a DUI warrant out of Shoreline.

March 11

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled. Video surveillance footage showed two men breaking into the man’s work van, removing items from the van and placing them into a backpack. The man does not know what was stolen.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Police issued citations to three people with warrants during a traffic stop. The vehicle had damage to the windshield and expired vehicle registration.

4900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his girlfriend’s vehicle was stolen while it was parked in their driveway. The vehicle had been left running to warm up. Police tracked the vehicle using a phone-tracking app, as the boyfriend’s phone was still inside the vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen.

6600 block 222nd Place Southwest: A woman reported her husband’s vehicle had been prowled overnight. She reported her husband’s flame-retardant fireman’s jacket was stolen.

March 12

4600 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and woman who had been drinking.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was trespassed from 7-Eleven for causing a scene after he bought a faulty pair of headphones.

22300 block 64th Avenue West: A man reported someone stole boating and fishing equipment from his boats overnight. He reported three downriggers valued at $550 each and three custom fishing rods valued at $400 each were stolen. Each rod had a $100 reel attached. A 30-foot ladder was also stolen.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting from 7-Eleven. A woman was also with him, but police did not have any evidence to arrest her for the theft. The stolen items were valued at $26.

21400 block 54th Place West: Police recovered a stolen vehicle. The car had items reported missing from the vehicle and items that did not belong to the vehicle’s owner found inside. Police dusted for fingerprints.

5500 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a mother and her son. The mother reported her son was intoxicated. The only physical contact was the son grabbing his mother’s phone.

5400 block 212th Street: A man was arrested for a warrant for child molestation.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Studio 6 Motel for not paying his $79.60 room bill.

March 13

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A Mountlake Terrace High School student was arrested for carrying a knife in his pocket on campus. He had previously been given an in-school suspension for having the knife.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic assault after an altercation with her boyfriend at their apartment.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A Mountlake Terrace High School Student reported other students were harassing her over social media.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed for one year from Studio 6 Motel for creating a disturbance outside of the office.

March 14

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant for theft out of Lynnwood after police ran a random license plate check.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported the driver-side window of her vehicle was smashed out. The vehicle was parked in the Studio 6 Motel parking lot. Nothing of value was reported stolen.

23600 block 54th Avenue West: Police recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from the Cedar Park Christian School parking lot. The vehicle was reported stolen on March 13. Items of value in the vehicle were a pair of prescription sunglasses and an emergency kit. The items were valued at $550.

March 15

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man and woman were trespassed from Albertsons for shoplifting. She had concealed six items valued at $12.26. The couple was also reported to have shoplifter from QFC earlier that day.

