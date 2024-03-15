Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 6-12, 2024

March 6
21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23300 block of Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
22200 block of 67th Place West: A behavioral health report was made at a residence. A resident was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
5300 block of 216th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22300 block of 70th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
March 7
21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block of 56th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.
March 8
21200 block of 41st Court West: A person was reported missing.
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
4500 block of 216th Street Southwest: A trespass report was investigated at a residence. An individual was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A person was reported missing.
4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.
7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stopped for moving/licensing violations. Once stopped the driver fled in a reckless manner. The vehicle was not pursued.
March 9
21700 block of 56th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
22200 block of 39th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.
March 10
21800 block of 66th Avenue West: A collision was reported. The at-fault driver was arrested for several offenses including driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 11
4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
21200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
21900 block of 55th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
March 12
6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A behavioral health report was made at a residence.
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
