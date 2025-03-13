Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter, March 5-11, 2025

March 5

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of three juveniles breaking the door handle off a vehicle.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A homeowner reported a roommate had vandalized their bedroom before moving out. Charges for malicious mischief were forwarded to the prosecutor.

3700 block 220th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a dispute over a cellphone.

March 6

23300 block 46th Avenue West: Officers responded to a reported assault. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a court order service.

5200 block 216th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a suspicious circumstance.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Medication was reported stolen.

5100 block 238th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on a bathroom wall.

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Officers responded to a court order violation. Charges for the violation were sent to the courts.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: An officer determined the driver of a vehicle was impaired during a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

March 7

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

228th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported. Officers determined a violation did not occur.

5400 block of 228th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a threat complaint.

23100 block of 63rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

March 8

22100 block 54th Avenue: A court order violation was reported. Upon investigation, officers determined no violation had occurred.

4400 block 231st Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21900 block Highway 99: Patrol responded to assist Edmonds police with a theft report.

23400 block 55th Avenue West: Items were reported stolen from a porch.

21400 block 49th Court: Police responded to a report of a subject attempting to open a garage door. It was determined that the subject did not live at the residence and had no permission to access the garage. The subject was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance where a roommate kicked down the other roommate’s door.

March 9

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Officers assisted Edmonds police with a DUI investigation.

March 10

5500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a subject spray-painting graffiti on a retaining wall. Officers located the suspect and cited them for malicious mischief.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A cut motorcycle lock was reported.

23600 block 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order service.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A person panhandled in front of a business.

24000 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order service.

4700 block 223rd Place Southwest: Fraud was reported.

March 11

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of two missing people. While officers were looking for the subjects, they were located at the Kenmore City Hall.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

4000 block of 229th Place: A harassment complaint was reported.