Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 4-11, 2022

March 4

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Officer responded to a phone call regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at Safeway the previous evening. Surveillance footage showed a male suspect take beer and laundry detergent pods with a total approximate value of $330.

March 5

21800 block 66th Avenue West: During a traffic stop, a driver was cited for displaying an altered trip permit on the rear window of a motor home.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A Studio 6 hotel employee requested officers evict and trespass two occupants of a room. One of the subjects was subsequently arrested for a warrant.

March 6

22000 block 36th Avenue West: A man discovered someone had gone through his mailbox and stolen prescription medication. Surveillance footage showed a silver sedan approach the mailbox before the driver reached out and removed the package. The stolen medication was valued at $640.

March 7

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been broken into and her purse stolen.

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a man’s vehicle. The victim returned to his car in the parking lot attached to the Diamond Knot Brewery and upon starting the vehicle noticed its exhaust noise was much louder than before. After looking under the car, the man realized the part had been cut out. He estimated the cost of replacing it and fixing the car to be between $1,000 – $2,500.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Quartz Creek Apartment after a man discovered the front passenger window of his car was broken and a radar had been stolen. The value of the radar was estimated at $1,000.

22100 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported that after seeing a dead crow on the other side of the street, he checked his doorbell camera recordings and observed a red Ford Ranger driving by that matched suspect vehicle descriptions he had previously seen posted on social media.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: While on location at the 56th Avenue Market for an investigation, an officer heard a crashing sound and observed one of the vehicles involved leave the scene. Damage to the victim’s vehicle was estimated to under $1,000. The male driver who fled was contacted and cited for numerous violations.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A theft in progress was reported after a neighbor standing on his balcony noticed a man underneath a nearby vehicle. He then yelled at the man on the ground, who proceeded to get into a red car and leave. Responding officer observed its exhaust was cut on the down pipe side of the catalytic converter.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered after an officer noticed suspicious circumstances.

March 8

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: The animal control officer received a voice mail message dated March 6 reporting a dead crow observed in the front yard of a neighboring home. After responding to the address and inspecting the crow, the officer observed a puncture wound as if it had been shot.

23200 block 56th Avenue West: The animal control officer responded to a report of a dead bird laying on the sidewalk near Espresso Break. It was confirmed the bird had a wound that looked like it had been shot.

5800 block and 244th Street Southwest: The reporting party found a dead crow in front of Shear Power. The bird had an entry wound that looked similar in size to a pellet or BB.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported by phone that the catalytic converter from her car had been stolen while it was parked in the lot by the Cinnebarre.

March 9

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man was cited for criminal trespass and obstructing after he failed to leave the Azteca at closing time. When responding officers attempted to walk him outside of the restaurant, the man began pulling away and resisting those attempts. During a struggle, one of the officers was slammed into a wall and shelving unit, causing minor bruising and an abrasion injury to his arm. The man was taken into custody and restricted from returning to Azteca for a year.

5800 block 226th Place Southwest: An officer was dispatched to a report of a dead crow. Possession of the bird was taken by the officer and it appeared to have a ruptured abdomen injury.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at the Studio 6 hotel overnight after the victim discovered his red Subaru Legacy with a blue front fender was missing while preparing to leave for work.

March 10

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: An overnight vehicle prowl was reported by phone. The victim said he discovered someone had stolen his passport and vehicle registration from the unlocked truck parked by his apartment building.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Officer spoke by phone with a man who reported falling victim to a check-cashing scam involving furniture he was selling online. He had received correspondence from a man who then sent two checks to pay for the furniture. They were for more than the selling price and the victim was instructed to send back the remainder minus shipping fees. The victim’s bank flagged the check as fraudulent upon deposit and froze his account, and he did not lose any money to the scam.

22200 block 67th Place West: A man was taken into custody and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for violating a protection order with his ex-wife.

March 11

6600 block 222nd Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after a man discovered his estranged wife had damaged personal property. He said she had scattered used kitty litter and tampons on top of his mattress, left a hole in the bed frame, poured shampoo in his shoes and boots, broke a picture frame and damaged drywall while packing up her some of her belongings. Replacing the mattress was estimated to cost approximately $1,000. Police established probable cause to refer charges against the woman after speaking with her by phone about the damages.

22800 block 61st Avenue West: An officer was dispatched to a fraud call after the reporting party had received a phone call from a collection company informing her that she owed money for cable service in Las Vegas. The account used her maiden name; the female said she did not know how her identity was compromised and had never lived in Las Vegas.

21900 block Highway 99: A bicycle theft was reported at the Red Dragon Casino. The victim said his new bike recently purchased for $4,132 had been stolen after someone had cut the lock securing it to a handrail. He then saw his bicycle appear in the “Lynnwood area” posted for sale online. Surveillance footage from the casino showed a male tampering with the lock multiple times by using a tool that sent sparks flying before he broke the bicycle free and rode away on it.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: An officer was dispatched to a physical domestic incident in which a male could be heard in the background saying, “you smacked me” and that he was hit in the head. The female subject said she had picked up and threw a laundry basket at him after feeling frustrated due to previous verbal altercations throughout the night. Probable cause was established to charge her with domestic violence assault and she was then placed under arrest.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell