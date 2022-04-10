Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 31-April 8, 2022

March 26

23200 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported after residents heard noises outside of their house and observed a male suspect was using parts from their barbecue in an attempt to open a back sliding door. Upon being confronted, the suspect apologized and walked around to the front of the house, where he was observed picking up a backpack and then fleeing westbound on 232nd Street Southwest. The resident then noticed the garage’s side door was open and a bicycle he valued at $400 was missing along with a wheel that the suspect had taken off his wife’s bicycle. A witness reported seeing the suspect run to 51st Avenue West and then get into a gray Honda, although a check of the area did not locate the suspect or vehicle. In addition, a motorcycle helmet, which did not belong to the victim, was found sitting on the curb near their house. (The report of this incident was not available when last week’s police blotter was compiled and published.)

March 31

23300 block Lakeview Drive: Illegal dumping was reported at the Lake Ballinger Village condominiums after a resident observed a white flatbed truck with a green logo on its door back up to a recycling bin located in the parking lot. The driver proceeded to dump five to six bags of household trash along with some boxes into the recycling container.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A man who had threatened a woman while she was driving through Youngs Mobile Home Park was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and also charged with harassment. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

21900 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant and then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

6200 block 220th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man during a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant. The subject had a large pig, who weighed more than 100 pounds, in a pet crate located inside of his motor home. He stated there was no one available to take possession of the pig, so animal control responded and took custody of the pig until an appropriate shelter that could accommodate it could be located. The man was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

April 1

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and police subsequently determined there was probable cause to also arrest him for possession of a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle that had been reported as stolen out of Arlington. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on his warrant and possession of a stolen vehicle.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Two pieces of playground equipment at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School were damaged with blue spray paint.

23000 block 64th Avenue West: A man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

April 2

4300 block 223rd Place Southwest: A resident returned home to discover someone had left a bicycle in his carport. He asked several neighbors if the bike belonged to them and was unable to locate its owner. The bike was entered into evidence as found property.

4900 block 236th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported after an unknown man opened a residence’s unlocked front door, entered the home, walked around as if he was looking for someone and then left without saying anything. He was last seen walking eastbound on 236th Street Southwest. The residents stated that based on the man’s behavior, they believed he had some mental health issue, was lost and confused, and that he didn’t enter the house to harm anyone. The subject was described as an Asian male in his 20s wearing a dark blue shirt, dark blue shorts and flip-flops. An area check did not locate him.

April 3

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident reported that while loading magazines for his AR rifle, he had picked the firearm up and inadvertently pulled the trigger. He was unaware there was a round in the chamber and as a result, the man fired one round that went through his wall and into the neighboring apartment. The discharge startled his girlfriend, causing her to fall and hit her head. She was observed to have a large laceration above her left eye that was bleeding and a large welt had also formed in that area. Aid responded and reported her laceration would require stitches, but she declined to be transported to the hospital by aid. Police checked the surrounding units, and residents in those apartments reported no injuries. A fresh bullet hole was observed in the neighboring apartment, leading from the shared wall between them into its ceiling. The man whose firearm had discharged and his girlfriend both consented to surrender their firearms — including a handgun, a rifle and a shotgun — to police for safekeeping. Based on their statements, police did not believe the man acted recklessly with the rifle and there was no probable cause established for any crimes due to the incident.

4600 block 216th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant. Police subsequently determined there was also probable cause to arrest him for two firearms violations, including having control of an undetectable firearm for a semi-automatic pistol that didn’t have a serial number on it, having a loaded pistol in a vehicle without possessing a concealed pistol license and also for making false statements to police. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Two residents reported that their living area had been ransacked while they were gone and several items had been stolen including three cell phones, with a total value of approximately $540, and $10 in cash. No other areas in the home appeared to be disturbed and no windows or doors showed signs of forced entry.

April 4

11700 block Northeast 118th Street in Kirkland: Police took custody from the Kirkland City Jail of a male subject who had an outstanding warrant out of Mountlake Terrace. He was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported that his vehicle had been prowled overnight. A subwoofer, two amplifiers, the vehicle’s stereo and two homemade skateboards were stolen.

22300 block 66th Avenue West: Fraud was reported after a resident realized that he had fallen victim to a phone scam. The man had received a text message supposedly from Amazon claiming there was fraudulent activity connected to his bank account. When he clicked on the text’s link, it showed what appeared to be a charge of $1,000 for an item that he had not purchased. The same phone number then called and a man who stated he worked for the company’s fraud department instructed the victim to withdraw all of the funds from his bank account as a security measure and then transfer that money into Bitcoin. The caller sent him a QR code for the cryptocurrency saying that it was connected to a secure account they had set up for him. The victim withdrew $7,900 from his bank account and then went to a Bitcoin ATM located at a nearby smoke shop as instructed. He put the money into the Bitcoin account they had set up and realized shortly thereafter it was a scam and the money had already been transferred out of that account. The victim also discovered there had been no unauthorized charges to his Amazon account.

April 5

No significant incidents were reported.

April 6

23200 block 58th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported after a male subject was contacted about a rental property in Florida that he does not own and was unaware had been registered in his name. Shortly thereafter, he learned that nine credit card accounts had recently been opened using his personal information. The man was able to get all of the cards canceled before they were used except for one that had a balance of $6,000.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: During a traffic stop, police observed that the vehicle, which had been sold to the driver in February, had an altered trip permit affixed to its rear window. The permit was covered in plastic with the expiration date written on top of the plastic, thereby allowing the date to be changed repeatedly. It was seized and the male subject will receive a citation in the mail for a trip permit violation due to altering it.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he was reported to have punched his former roommate in the mouth, pushed her to the ground and then kicked her multiple times. The victim was observed to have blood on the front of her sweatshirt and a a small cut on her upper lip. She stated the inside of her lips were also cut due to being punched. The male subject was observed to have bloody knuckles and small cuts on them consistent with fighting or punching. He was subsequently transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant and transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. In addition, he was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license.

April 7

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a Ford Ranger reported that its canopy-covered bed had been prowled and the following items were missing: a yellow/gold colored toolbox along with a bucket, both of which contained miscellaneous tools; a military duffel bag with clothes and two buckets containing miscellaneous personal items.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee at Safeway said that a man stole two boxes of diapers and approximately 12 packs of Pacifico beer. He loaded the stolen items into a silver sedan that was last seen heading eastbound on 212th Street Southwest. An area check for the suspect vehicle did not locate it.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: During an attempted traffic stop, a matte black sedan increased speed and turned into the Northern Lights Apartments. It recklessly sped through the parking lot and eluded police. A vehicle that fit the description of the car was observed by Brier police traveling at “triple-digit speeds” on Larch Way in Lynnwood and was later found in the parking lot at the 7-Eleven located in the 1900 block of Larch Way. The black Honda Accord was identified to be the same vehicle that had been eluding Mountlake Terrace police and its hood was warm to the touch. It was determined that the car had been reported as stolen out of Edmonds. A suspicious male subject was observed in the area fleeing, but a subsequent search of the area did not locate him. A search of the stolen vehicle found a driver’s license belonging to a woman who was unknown to its registered owner and a cell phone that had not been in the car when it was taken. In addition, a license plate reported as stolen out of Marysville had been affixed to the stolen Accord and the license plate legally associated to it was missing.

April 8

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and transported to the Snohomish County Jail for domestic violence assault after she slapped her husband in the face during an argument.

