Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 3-11, 2022

March 3

21600 block 54th Avenue West: Theft was reported after a man discovered that his bicycle roof rack had been stolen off his vehicle sometime in the last two days. He stated the rack had not been locked to the roof’s rails when it was taken.

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a male suspect for violating a court order and failing to obey an officer. The man had been observed driving a truck that failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign located at the west entrance to the Lakeside Apartments. A traffic stop was initiated, but the suspect drove through two parking lots before fleeing the area on foot. After speaking with witnesses, it was determined that the man is the respondent of a no-contact order out of Mountlake Terrace, which prohibits him from being within 1,000 feet of the protected person’s residence at the apartment complex.

March 4

6500 block 216th Street Southwest: The owner of Upstaging Seattle reported that his business-owned box truck had been stolen from the parking lot. The vehicle has a location tracker, which showed it to be parked in front of a home near 152nd Street Southwest and 45th Place West in Lynnwood. Upon request, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office checked the location, located the box truck and verified that it was in drivable condition. There was no reported damage to the truck and since it was recovered during the call to police, it was not entered as stolen.

23900 block 45th Place West: A man turned in a debit card he had found on the ground.

6700 block 232nd Place Southwest: Police arrested a woman for reckless driving and failure to obey an officer. Multiple witnesses had reported she was driving fast in a reckless manner, swerving across the roadway. When police located the woman’s vehicle at a nearby intersection, she repeatedly refused to pull over and drove to her residence. After police determined there was probable cause to arrest the subject in her driveway, she continued resisting their attempts to place her into custody. During this time, she lost her balance, fell and hit her head, causing lacerations to her left eyebrow. Aid was summoned and the woman was transported to Swedish Edmonds before being taken to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

March 5

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The manager at the Lake Ballinger Estates Condominiums called to report that two banks of mailboxes belonging to the homeowners association were damaged overnight and would need to be replaced. It was unknown at the time if any mail had been taken.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet found in the parking lot outside of Ringers Pub and Grill was turned into police. It contained a driver’s license belonging to a woman and a credit card issued to another woman

March 6

22100 block 66th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to forward charges against a man for failure to obey an officer, reckless driving and eluding police. During a traffic stop, he subsequently drove off at a high rate of speed and was observed running a stop sign. Police did not pursue him for safety reasons. He was later observed driving through the same area. When police attempted to stop him, the suspect then drove his vehicle against traffic in order to elude them and again fled in a reckless manner. The man was not located or apprehended.

March 7

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man who had been harassing staff and refused to leave the Crazy Moose Casino was arrested for trespassing and transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

20000 block 52nd Place West in Lynnwood: The driver of a vehicle that had been observed speeding while in Mountlake Terrace was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol during a subsequent traffic stop. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Andorra Apartments after the owner of a Subaru Forester discovered the car’s window on the passenger side rear door had been smashed out and a gym bag was stolen from the car.

22600 block 73rd Place West: The owner of a Buick LaCrosse reported that its catalytic converter was stolen at some point over the last several weeks while the car was parked in her driveway.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: The owner of a Chevrolet Express van discovered someone had drilled a hole in the van’s gas tank and stolen fuel.

23900 block Cedar Court: A man reported that his delivery package containing a flashlight for a firearm and a red dot sight had been stolen. He had previously received a notification that the package, which was valued at $1,274, had been delivered.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for assault and attempted kidnapping following separate incidents involving two children at QFC. She was taken to the hospital for behavioral health reasons and then later booked into the Snohomish County Jail. More details about the arrest can be viewed here.

March 8

23000 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a Honda Accord reported that the car’s catalytic converter had been stolen sometime over the past two weeks.

4700 block 237th Place Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a man for domestic violence assault, malicious mischief and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. The man had pushed his mother during an argument. She then told him that she was going to call the police and he subsequently grabbed her phone and threw it across the room, causing the phone’s screen to shatter. He then fled the residence on foot. Police were unable to locate the suspect during a search of the area, and he will be cited for the three crimes via mail.

March 9

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman reported that an iPhone 11 she had ordered to be delivered was stolen. According to the vendor, the phone was delivered to her apartment’s door, but she was unable to locate it. The phone was valued at $400.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A burglary was reported at the Andorra Apartments. The two victims stated that the storage unit they rent was broken into and several items were stolen including two mountain bikes, a bike stand, and miscellaneous bike cleaning repair items in a black bag. The items taken were valued at approximately $4,650.

March 10

24300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police dispatched to a reported assault learned that two men — during the course of an argument — began shoving, wrestling and hitting each other, causing minor injuries to both parties. Both men declined aid and stated they had since resolved their differences. The manwho had reportedly been attacked first did not want to press charges.

March 11

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen vehicle was reported at the Studio 6 hotel. The male driver had parked the car outside the front office and left the keys on the floor of vehicle while he went into the office to pay for another week at the hotel. When he came back outside, the car was gone. The man also stated there was a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson firearm inside the vehicle’s glove box when it was taken.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A Subaru Impreza that had been reported as stolen was recovered. The unoccupied vehicle was lifted by a car jack and it appeared that an attempt was made at removing the car’s catalytic converter. In addition, the vehicle’s ignition had been taken, it was not in driving condition, and the owner later informed police that the car’s hood had been painted gray and there were stickers on the vehicle that had not been placed on the car before it was stolen.

