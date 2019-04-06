Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 29-April 4, 2019

March 29

21600 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported his phone was stolen from his front porch while he was inside. When he returned, an unknown man was on his porch and claimed to be at the wrong address. He believes the unknown man stole his Samsung Galaxy 8 Note valued at $900.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Mountlake Terrace Plaza. An employee reported a ceramic sheep valued at $20 was stolen.

March 30

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported he was jumped by three males at Brentwood Apartments. He said he was there to meet a girl he had previously met in a bar. One of the men who assaulted him was reported to have a gun.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Studio 6 motel after becoming upset because motel employees refused to rent him a room.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Great Clips after he was reported to have threatened employees. The man denied making the threats.

March 31

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between neighbors after one man threatened to assault another. The man who made the threat said he was tired of his neighbor and his neighbor’s friends making noise with their motorcycles. He said it has been an issue for years.

4800 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported his neighbors had damaged a newly-constructed fence on his property by putting nails through it. He said the neighbors had damaged the previous fence.

April 1

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a hit-and-run collision after he drove his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s parked vehicle. She was not inside the vehicle at the time and no one was reported injured. The two had previously argued over money she refused to give him. When police apprehended him, they found 0.5 grams of heroin and one anti-anxiety pill in his vehicle.

I-5/220th Street Southwest: A man with damage to the front end of his truck said during a traffic stop he hit something three miles back, but said he was not sure what it was. Mountlake Terrace police and surrounding agencies had no reports of collisions. The vehicle was towed.

24200 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported a domestic dispute between her brother and his husband. One man said the argument was part of a play rehearsal and not serious. The other said it was over a life-threatening surgery the other had recently undergone.

April 2

4700 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was seen removing signs and damaging a security camera at the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank. The sign was recovered on the property and the damaged camera was valued at $100.

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: A black Mongoose bicycle was found by Mountlake Terrace police.

April 3

23400 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported his home was burglarized and tools valued at $20,000 were stolen. The man reported hardwood flooring valued at $5,000 had also been stolen from his shed. There was no sign of forced entry and the man said he always locks his doors.

22100 block 58th Avenue West: Someone cut the fence at St. Pius X Church that leads to the north field. The church has had previous issues with their fence being cut.

April 4

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Nile Country Club for being naked and performing an indecent act on the golf course. Police found drug paraphernalia in his possession.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace police assisted Edmonds police with a drug related expert examination of a man who was admitted to Swedish Hospital for alleged drug use.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested during a traffic stop for a felony warrant for forgery out of Everett and possession of a controlled substance. Police also found 0.6 total grams of heroin in the woman’s car.

